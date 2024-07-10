Royal

King Charles opens doors to Buckingham Palace in historic move

King Charles opened the room behind famous balcony for the first time

  • July 10, 2024


King Charles has opened doors to Buckingham Palace’s iconic room for the first time in historic.

From Monday onwards, the public will access to the famous room that is behind the balcony.

The royal family members used to gather in the newly-restored Centre Room ahead of big events.

Furthermore, the Royal Family has celebrated coronations, weddings, and jubilees from the room.

As reported by Hello! Magazine, Caroline de Guitaut, Surveyor of the King’s Works of Art at the Royal Collection Trust revealed, "It was Prince Albert’s idea to have a balcony at Buckingham Palace, because he saw it as a way of enabling the royal family to connect with the people.”

“And of course that's exactly how, in a sense, it continues to be used on important occasions. But it began to be used very early on in Queen Victoria's reign, from 1851 waving off the troops to the Crimean War and welcoming them back on return,” she explained.

King Charles was seemingly behind the idea to make the room public for visitors.

Caroline concluded, "It's his decision to make a publicly accessible. And it's obviously a tremendous benefit to make these spaces accessible to the public for the first time, given that that was previously not the case."

