King Charles applauds 'Best of British' business prize winners

  • July 10, 2024
King Charles honoured the outstanding achievements of Britain's top business leaders at a prestigious ceremony held at Windsor Castle.

As per GB News, on Tuesday, the British Monarch welcomed innovators to the royal house and had conversations with them.

The winners of the prestigious King's Award claimed that their victory would contribute in their success and help them to enter new markets.

"They represent the best of British," Charles said to Jonathan Reynolds, the new business secretary, pointing to the businesspeople.

Dr Jean-Marc Feghali, a winner from WeWalk, which developed a smart walking stick for the blind, his firm chief executive officer Gokhan Mericliler said, “The King seemed impressed by the voice assisted aspect, being about to talk to the cane, its interactive element, that excited him the most."

Bluewater, which removes harmful phosphorus from waterways, was one of the other winning businesses.

Frugalpac was also honoured for inventing a paper bottle for wines and spirits, and it was also acknowledged for an award.

King Charles was accompanied at the function by the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester as well as the Duke of Kent.

Following his cancer diagnosis, the King has made a number of public appearances, including this one.

