Nicki Minaj pressurized for concert refund after ‘disrespecting’ fans

Nicki Minaj’s Dublin concert has become a hang down among fans, who are now demanding refunds after she turned up late and even left before clocking in one hour.
According to Daily Mail, the rapper had to take the stage at Ireland’s Malahide Castle shortly after 8 PM on Saturday night, but didn’t emerge before the clock struck 10 PM.
20,000 attenders waiting as rain splashed at the outdoor venue turned red, and many started leaving with the thought that she’s actually never going to show up.
Nicki Minaj however made an appearance just as 90 minutes passed, although that didn’t turn out to be a relief for her concert goers as her set was concluded within an hour.
This included 10-15 minutes for various dress changes in between.
Now, a disappointed mob of people who paid €90 for just standard entry is pressurizing organizers for a full refund through X.
The case is especially because no explanation has been offered for the “disaster act.”
A user wrote, “The million dollar question is whether you will have enough respect for your fanbase to show up on time.”
“Malahide Castle was an absolute disgrace. 1.5 hours late [for a] 50 minute show,” another fumed.
Someone announced, “Definitely have lost all respect for Nicki Minaj after what happened last night in Malahide Castle.”