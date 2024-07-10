Hollywood

Nicki Minaj pressurized for concert refund after ‘disrespecting’ fans

Nicki Minaj turned Dublin arena into ‘disaster’

  • by Web Desk
  • July 10, 2024
Nicki Minaj turned Dublin arena into ‘disaster’
Nicki Minaj turned Dublin arena into ‘disaster’

Nicki Minaj’s Dublin concert has become a hang down among fans, who are now demanding refunds after she turned up late and even left before clocking in one hour.

According to Daily Mail, the rapper had to take the stage at Ireland’s Malahide Castle shortly after 8 PM on Saturday night, but didn’t emerge before the clock struck 10 PM.

20,000 attenders waiting as rain splashed at the outdoor venue turned red, and many started leaving with the thought that she’s actually never going to show up.

Nicki Minaj however made an appearance just as 90 minutes passed, although that didn’t turn out to be a relief for her concert goers as her set was concluded within an hour.

This included 10-15 minutes for various dress changes in between.

Now, a disappointed mob of people who paid €90 for just standard entry is pressurizing organizers for a full refund through X. 

The case is especially because no explanation has been offered for the “disaster act.”

A user wrote, “The million dollar question is whether you will have enough respect for your fanbase to show up on time.”

“Malahide Castle was an absolute disgrace. 1.5 hours late [for a] 50 minute show,” another fumed.

Someone announced, “Definitely have lost all respect for Nicki Minaj after what happened last night in Malahide Castle.”

Kourtney Kardashian sparked jealousy between Travis Barker, Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian sparked jealousy between Travis Barker, Scott Disick
King Charles stops Prince William from attending Euro semi-final

King Charles stops Prince William from attending Euro semi-final
Princess Anne forces Sir Timothy Laurence to overtake her royal duties

Princess Anne forces Sir Timothy Laurence to overtake her royal duties
Nicki Minaj pressurized for concert refund after ‘disrespecting’ fans

Nicki Minaj pressurized for concert refund after ‘disrespecting’ fans

Hollywood News

Nicki Minaj pressurized for concert refund after ‘disrespecting’ fans
Kourtney Kardashian sparked jealousy between Travis Barker, Scott Disick
Nicki Minaj pressurized for concert refund after ‘disrespecting’ fans
Ben Affleck’s daughter Violet Affleck calls for ‘mask mandates’ in speech
Nicki Minaj pressurized for concert refund after ‘disrespecting’ fans
‘Shrek 5’ set to release on THIS date
Nicki Minaj pressurized for concert refund after ‘disrespecting’ fans
Ryan Reynolds reviews ‘The Bachelorette’ in Deadpool style
Nicki Minaj pressurized for concert refund after ‘disrespecting’ fans
Rihanna’s son RZA stars in Fenty photoshoot with ‘dad’ A$AP Rocky
Nicki Minaj pressurized for concert refund after ‘disrespecting’ fans
Britney Spears broke up with Paul Richard Soliz for her children
Nicki Minaj pressurized for concert refund after ‘disrespecting’ fans
Taylor Swift gets tribute from close pal Brittany Mahomes
Nicki Minaj pressurized for concert refund after ‘disrespecting’ fans
Kim Kardashian picks Halle Berry, Glenn Close for her divorce lawyer series
Nicki Minaj pressurized for concert refund after ‘disrespecting’ fans
Jennifer Aniston starrer ‘The Morning Show’ S4 gets big update
Nicki Minaj pressurized for concert refund after ‘disrespecting’ fans
Disney greenlights ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ sequel production
Nicki Minaj pressurized for concert refund after ‘disrespecting’ fans
Cillian Murphy's first look from 'Steve' set shocks fans
Nicki Minaj pressurized for concert refund after ‘disrespecting’ fans
Kyle Richards gives ‘haters’ a piece of Kesha’s mind and body