Kourtney Kardashian sparks jealousy between Travis Baker, Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian may have a super peaceful bond with husband Travis Barker, but it reportedly came after a jealousy showdown went on with ex-partner Scott Disick.
According to Daily Mail, the price that she paid was some of her friendships as well as “bitterness” from sisters, who are very much loyal to the former flame.
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian started going out in 2021, quickly getting married in the year after. Cut to November 2023, the couple welcomed son Rocky.
This happened eight years after the model broke up with Scott Disick, but he still maintained a friendly relationship with her family because of their three children: Mason, Penelope, and Reign.
Now, insiders have revealed that Travis Barker made it hard for the ex-partner to be around Kardashians because he felt “insecure, jealous, and threatened” by his presence.
And so, the rapper intervened into Scott Disick’s ongoing bond with the Kardashians, subsequently cutting him off.
A source said, “Travis Barker felt threatened. He made it awkward for Scott Disick to be around. His constant kissing and groping of Kourtney Kardashian was his weapon.”
“He knew that it would keep Scott Disick out of the picture, and it did at the time. Travis Barker needed him to know that Kourtney Kardashian was his. It caused Scott Disick to distance himself.”