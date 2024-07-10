Hollywood

Kourtney Kardashian sparks jealousy between Travis Baker, Scott Disick

Travis Barker separated Scott Disick from Kourtney Kardashian

  • by Web Desk
  • July 10, 2024
Travis Barker separated Scott Disick from Kourtney Kardashian
Travis Barker separated Scott Disick from Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian may have a super peaceful bond with husband Travis Barker, but it reportedly came after a jealousy showdown went on with ex-partner Scott Disick.

According to Daily Mail, the price that she paid was some of her friendships as well as “bitterness” from sisters, who are very much loyal to the former flame.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian started going out in 2021, quickly getting married in the year after. Cut to November 2023, the couple welcomed son Rocky.

This happened eight years after the model broke up with Scott Disick, but he still maintained a friendly relationship with her family because of their three children: Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

Now, insiders have revealed that Travis Barker made it hard for the ex-partner to be around Kardashians because he felt “insecure, jealous, and threatened” by his presence.

And so, the rapper intervened into Scott Disick’s ongoing bond with the Kardashians, subsequently cutting him off.

A source said, “Travis Barker felt threatened. He made it awkward for Scott Disick to be around. His constant kissing and groping of Kourtney Kardashian was his weapon.”

“He knew that it would keep Scott Disick out of the picture, and it did at the time. Travis Barker needed him to know that Kourtney Kardashian was his. It caused Scott Disick to distance himself.”

Kourtney Kardashian sparked jealousy between Travis Barker, Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian sparked jealousy between Travis Barker, Scott Disick
King Charles stops Prince William from attending Euro semi-final

King Charles stops Prince William from attending Euro semi-final
Princess Anne forces Sir Timothy Laurence to overtake her royal duties

Princess Anne forces Sir Timothy Laurence to overtake her royal duties
Nicki Minaj pressurized for concert refund after ‘disrespecting’ fans

Nicki Minaj pressurized for concert refund after ‘disrespecting’ fans

Hollywood News

Nicki Minaj pressurized for concert refund after ‘disrespecting’ fans
Nicki Minaj pressurized for concert refund after ‘disrespecting’ fans
Nicki Minaj pressurized for concert refund after ‘disrespecting’ fans
Ben Affleck’s daughter Violet Affleck calls for ‘mask mandates’ in speech
Nicki Minaj pressurized for concert refund after ‘disrespecting’ fans
‘Shrek 5’ set to release on THIS date
Nicki Minaj pressurized for concert refund after ‘disrespecting’ fans
Ryan Reynolds reviews ‘The Bachelorette’ in Deadpool style
Nicki Minaj pressurized for concert refund after ‘disrespecting’ fans
Rihanna’s son RZA stars in Fenty photoshoot with ‘dad’ A$AP Rocky
Nicki Minaj pressurized for concert refund after ‘disrespecting’ fans
Britney Spears broke up with Paul Richard Soliz for her children
Nicki Minaj pressurized for concert refund after ‘disrespecting’ fans
Taylor Swift gets tribute from close pal Brittany Mahomes
Nicki Minaj pressurized for concert refund after ‘disrespecting’ fans
Kim Kardashian picks Halle Berry, Glenn Close for her divorce lawyer series
Nicki Minaj pressurized for concert refund after ‘disrespecting’ fans
Jennifer Aniston starrer ‘The Morning Show’ S4 gets big update
Nicki Minaj pressurized for concert refund after ‘disrespecting’ fans
Disney greenlights ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ sequel production
Nicki Minaj pressurized for concert refund after ‘disrespecting’ fans
Cillian Murphy's first look from 'Steve' set shocks fans
Nicki Minaj pressurized for concert refund after ‘disrespecting’ fans
Kyle Richards gives ‘haters’ a piece of Kesha’s mind and body