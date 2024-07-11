Hollywood

Ryan Reynolds gives away favorite song by pal Taylor Swift

  • by Web Desk
  • July 11, 2024
Ryan Reynolds’ most-favorite track by Taylor Swift should come across no surprise to anyone who has been keeping up with their friendship for the last ten years.

Joined by director Shawn Levy and co-star Hugh Jackman in a Variety interview for Deadpool, the trio was interrogated to find out how well do they know each other.

Among a pool of inquiries, one question was to answer what is Ryan Reynolds’ beloved Taylor Swift song.

A confident Hugh Jackman claimed that he “knew the answer to this,” then went on to guess, “We Are Never Getting Back Together.”


On the other hand, Shawn Levy picked a very nice kind of a response.

Gorgeous,” he replied.

It was a smart choice because in the video of this particular song, Ryan Reynold’s eldest daughter James Chester Reynolds appears in the opening sequence.

Shawn Levy was however incorrect, but close.

Ryan Reynolds disclosed that his preferred number coming from Taylor Swift is Betty, which is a song listed on Folkore that has utilized names of all three of his daughters: James, Betty, and Inez.

“I am in my Folklore and Evermore eras,” he joked.

