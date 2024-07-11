Entertainment

Katy Perry returns with new album after 4 years

Katy Perry announced her long-awaited sixth studio album, '143'

  • by Web Desk
  • July 11, 2024
Katy Perry is back to mesmerize the world with her new album!

The pop superstar announced her highly anticipated sixth studio album, 143, on Wednesday, July 10. 

Perry shared the news on her Instagram account, revealing the album's cover artwork and release date.

The album, set for release on September 20, marks Perry's first new music in four years.


Along with the announcement, Perry also unveiled the album's cover art, showcasing herself in a sleek acrylic tank top and transparent skirt, her hair flowing effortlessly in the wind.

“I set out to create a bold, exuberant, celebratory dance-pop album with the symbolic 143 numerical expression of love as a throughline message,” said Perry in a statement with Variety.

Although the full album will be available in September, Perry has a treat in store for fans sooner. She will release a single track, titled Woman’s World, on Thursday, July 11 accompanied by a music video.

To note, Katy Perry's new album's title, 143, is a nod to the numerical expression of "I love you" in pager code, a throwback to the early days of texting.

