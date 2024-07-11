Blake Lively shares excitement over unexpected compliment

Blake Lively has revealed an unexpected moment in her life as she shared the highest compliments she's ever received.
The Gossip Girl star took to her Instagram account on July 10 to drop the carousel of her behind-the-scenes snaps of herself at the screening of the upcoming movie It Ends with Us.
In a shared carousel, Lively was seen assisting costar Isabela Ferrer with her attire and assisting Colleen Hoover, the author of the book It Ends with Us.
Sharing the heartfelt remarks about how important it is to her to support other women, she noted, “I got maybe the best compliment of my life after this weekend. Someone on social called me a “crown straightener”.
Lively described, “‘A woman going around straightening all the women’s crowns around her,’” adding, “It meant so much to me because it’s those invisible things people see that make us all feel best.”
A Simple Favour star continued, “I learned that we’re all sparkling leaders, stronger together, from ALL the women in my life, blood and chosen. I am surrounded by crown straighteners. This weekend alone was packed with that empowering female energy. When I looked back at these pics, I saw it all in action. And it made me feel so lucky and loved.”
Expressing gratitude to different ladies in her life, she poured her heart, noting, “And it made me feel so lucky and loved. From @colleenhoover to her best friend, the powerhouse @tarrynfisher to my divine mother in law @tamtam1944 to the most loving and generous person to watch @itendswithusmovie movie next to @isabela.ferrer to the women who make me feel most beautiful inside and out @vivianbaker & @jennifer_yepez."
Lively concluded, “And the men who show up for us too. We love you.”
To note, Blake Lively is set to play the character of Lily in Colleen Hover’s It Ends With Us, which will be released in theatres on August 9.