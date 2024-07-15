Will Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's post-wedding celebrations continue in London?

Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • July 15, 2024
The party ain't over yet as the newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will reportedly jet off to London with their family and friends, where more celebrations are to follow.

India Today revealed that the Ambani wedding fever is not dying anytime soon as the clan will leave for London within a week.

The Internet has been going wild with reactions surrounding the post wedding festivities.

On the reports shared, netizens did not hesitate to react with their hilarious takes. 

One wrote, " I think they should continue till 2025."

Another expressed, " It's not a wedding its a world tour at this point."

" A third commented, " They really want Virat Kohli to attend atleast one of their function." 

" The series are never ending, " the fourth expressed.

The guests at the event included a slew of political and business tycoons along with Bollywood celebrities.

Various singers too graced the festivities delivering their soothing vocals to perfection. 

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got married on Friday, July 12 after which the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi graced the blessing ceremony of the pair on Saturday. 

