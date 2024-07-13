Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco reveal who confessed love first in latest couple challenge

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's relationship is soaring to new heights!
Taking part in TikTok's "Who's Most Likely To" couple challenge, the celebrity duo posted an adorable video where they spilled the beans on their relationship insights on Friday, July 12.
Sitting beside the Bad Decisions producer, the 31-year-old singer revealed who was the first to fess up his love for the other.
As a voiceover asked, “Who said ‘I love you’ first?” Gomez smilingly pointed to herself while Blanco wrapped his arms around the Midnight Vibes artist and kissed her shoulder.
Meanwhile, the entire video provided a deep dive into the couple’s traits and characteristics, shedding light on their relationship dynamics.
In the beginning of the challenge, the voiceover asked, “Who’s most likely to fall asleep during a movie?” to which Blanco pointed at himself, whereas the Lose You To Love Me songstress signaled towards herself with a raised hand.
Next came the question, “Who eats the most?” which both pointed towards Blanco.
When asked, “Who’s the first to apologize during an argument?” The Rare singer and Blanco waved their hands, indicating a mixed response.
“Who’s more romantic?” questioned the voiceover, to which Gomez waved her hand in a mixed reaction, whereas the I Can’t Get Enough artist pointed at himself confidently.
On being asked, “Who likes to be the big spoon?” Blanco was the first to answer by wrapping himself around his girlfriend and kissing her on the back of the shoulder.
Wrapping up the challenge, the voiceover questioned, “Who’s most likely to forget that it’s Valentine’s Day?” Hearing the question, both shook their heads in unison, signaling a big “no!”
Selena Gomez went public with her romance to producer and songwriter Benny Blanco in December 2023