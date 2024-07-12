Entertainment

Taylor Swift wraps first-ever Eras Tour show in Switzerland

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour will conclude in December

  • by Web Desk
  • July 12, 2024
Taylor Swift wraps first-ever Eras Tour show in Switzerland
Taylor Swift wraps first-ever Eras Tour show in Switzerland

Taylor Swift has given a shout-out to “stunningly beautiful” Switzerland after she wrapped her first-ever Eras Tour show in the country.

The Cruel Summer crooner revealed that she has “never” been Switzerland before her tour.

She expressed her gratitude to fans in a heartwarming social media post on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, Taylor penned, “The Eras Tour has brought so many firsts with it… for example, I’d never been to Switzerland before. This place is stunningly beautiful and I loved playing for those 2 wonderful crowds in Zurich.”

She further wrote, “Pretty wild to think we only have 7 cities left on the European leg of the tour. Up next is a city I’ve been looking forward to playing for so long: Milan!!”

In the viral pictures, Taylor can be seen performing with her crew.

Shortly after the Karma hitmaker posted the pictures, her fans swarmed the comment section with love and appreciation.

A fan commented, “Taylor Swift you have been a big part of my life. You will help me figure out amazing times and the worst times of my life. I love you so much.”

Another wrote, “I literally dropped everything omg The Eras Tour is definitely going to be one of the legendary tours ever.”

Taylor Swift’s successful Eras Tour will conclude in December.

Taylor Swift wraps first-ever Eras Tour show in Switzerland

Taylor Swift wraps first-ever Eras Tour show in Switzerland
Prince Harry proudly accepts Pat Tillman trophy at 2024 ESPY Award show

Prince Harry proudly accepts Pat Tillman trophy at 2024 ESPY Award show
Nicolas Cage’s ex-Christina Fulton breaks silence on ‘brutal assault’ from son

Nicolas Cage’s ex-Christina Fulton breaks silence on ‘brutal assault’ from son
‘The Shining’ star Shelley Duvall dead at 75: Cause of death revealed

‘The Shining’ star Shelley Duvall dead at 75: Cause of death revealed

Entertainment News

‘The Shining’ star Shelley Duvall dead at 75: Cause of death revealed
Nicolas Cage’s ex-Christina Fulton breaks silence on ‘brutal assault’ from son
‘The Shining’ star Shelley Duvall dead at 75: Cause of death revealed
‘The Shining’ star Shelley Duvall dead at 75: Cause of death revealed
‘The Shining’ star Shelley Duvall dead at 75: Cause of death revealed
Kim Kardashian, Boris Johnson to attend Anant Ambani, Radhika’s wedding?
‘The Shining’ star Shelley Duvall dead at 75: Cause of death revealed
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to invite Prince William, Kate Middleton in wedding?
‘The Shining’ star Shelley Duvall dead at 75: Cause of death revealed
Kim Soo Hyun sizzles at Eye on You fan meeting in Taipei
‘The Shining’ star Shelley Duvall dead at 75: Cause of death revealed
Joe Jonas announces solo comeback with new single ‘Work It Out’
‘The Shining’ star Shelley Duvall dead at 75: Cause of death revealed
Hoda Kotb reacts to fans shipping her with Kevin Costner
‘The Shining’ star Shelley Duvall dead at 75: Cause of death revealed
Nicolas Cage's son Weston allegedly assaulted his mother, got arrested
‘The Shining’ star Shelley Duvall dead at 75: Cause of death revealed
Blake Lively 'insists' Ryan Reynolds to wear 'Deadpool' mask at home
‘The Shining’ star Shelley Duvall dead at 75: Cause of death revealed
Travis Kelce REVEALS whopping price of Taylor Swift's Super Bowl suite
‘The Shining’ star Shelley Duvall dead at 75: Cause of death revealed
Kanye West retirement plans REVEALED
‘The Shining’ star Shelley Duvall dead at 75: Cause of death revealed
Kris Jenner ‘feels great’ after hysterectomy surgery