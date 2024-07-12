Taylor Swift wraps first-ever Eras Tour show in Switzerland

Taylor Swift has given a shout-out to “stunningly beautiful” Switzerland after she wrapped her first-ever Eras Tour show in the country.
The Cruel Summer crooner revealed that she has “never” been Switzerland before her tour.
She expressed her gratitude to fans in a heartwarming social media post on Thursday.
Taking to Instagram, Taylor penned, “The Eras Tour has brought so many firsts with it… for example, I’d never been to Switzerland before. This place is stunningly beautiful and I loved playing for those 2 wonderful crowds in Zurich.”
She further wrote, “Pretty wild to think we only have 7 cities left on the European leg of the tour. Up next is a city I’ve been looking forward to playing for so long: Milan!!”
In the viral pictures, Taylor can be seen performing with her crew.
Shortly after the Karma hitmaker posted the pictures, her fans swarmed the comment section with love and appreciation.
A fan commented, “Taylor Swift you have been a big part of my life. You will help me figure out amazing times and the worst times of my life. I love you so much.”
Another wrote, “I literally dropped everything omg The Eras Tour is definitely going to be one of the legendary tours ever.”
Taylor Swift’s successful Eras Tour will conclude in December.