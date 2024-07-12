Blake Lively accidently reveals she was Ryan Reynolds' ‘inspo' in ‘Deadpool 3’

Blake Lively has accidentally spilled some secret beans about husband Ryan Reynolds’ upcoming movie, Deadpool & Wolverine.
The Gossip Girl alum penned a lengthy note for her partner on her social media and revealed that she was his “inspo for Wade Wilson” in the upcoming movie.
Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Blake penned, “A month of flower fashion has begun. Let’s be real, I only do these press tours so I have an excuse to scrapbook, bake, & make flower arrangements while laughing with my friends. Let the joy begin.”
She thanked Ryan for “donating” his shirt for the tour.
Blake continued, “@bode thank you for the coolest short suit. And @vancityreynolds thank you for donating your @bode shirt for me to layer with said suit. Givin’ you all the full Lily Bloom style in real life. Yes. @vancityreynolds , @gigihadid , a little of myself, a sampling of @pierceandward.”
Rayan’s upcoming film will also star Hugh Jackman.
She concluded the post, Now you can’t unsee it…Feminine and masculine. Maximalist and minimalist. Excessive and utility. A woman who is all things, all at once. But it’s fair bc I hear I was his inspo for Wade Wilson in @deadpoolmovie 3 I guess we’ll just have to wait and see.”