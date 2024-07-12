Royal

Prince Harry breaks silence for first time on backlash at ESPY Awards

Prince Harry was honored with the Pat Tillman trophy for his Invictus Games initiative

  • by Web Desk
  • July 12, 2024


Prince Harry has finally broken his silence for the first time on the extreme backlash at the 2024 ESPY Award show.

The Duke of Sussex won the esteemed award on Wednesday after a lot of criticism.

His wife Meghan Markle also showed up to support him at the star-studded event.

King Charles's youngest son began his emotional monologue acknowledging the "Tillman family, especially Mary Tillman, Pat’s mother - her advocacy for Pat’s legacy is deeply personal and one that I respect."

He admitted, “I must confess I feel a little undeserving of this recognition. Past recipients of the Jimmy V Perseverance Award have faced incredible challenges and proven themselves as true warriors. I have merely been a spectator to such immense courage and resilience.”

Harry has served in the British Army for 10 years.

He won the Pat Tillman award for his Invictus Games initiative.

Harry exclaimed that he was not accepting the award as a Royal Family member but rather as a voice on behalf of the Invictus Game Foundation.

Royal News

Meghan Markle shows up to support Prince Harry at controversial event
Prince Harry remembers Princess Diana at controversial event
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive huge shoutout from Serena Williams
Prince Harry proudly accepts Pat Tillman trophy at 2024 ESPY Award show
Prince William playing Wimbledon vs. Euro this week
Prince William gets ‘hoarse voice’ from watching Euro semi-final at home
King Charles thanks Prince William for prioritizing royal duties over Euro semi-final
King Charles speaks Welsh for celebrating 25th anniversary of Senedd
Kate Middleton’s Wimbledon appearance awaited by Sussex squad
‘The King’ author defends Prince Harry amid award backlash
Prince Harry's popularity ‘plummeted’ due to 'exceptionally bad publicity'