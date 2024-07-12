Prince Harry breaks silence for first time on backlash at ESPY Awards

Prince Harry has finally broken his silence for the first time on the extreme backlash at the 2024 ESPY Award show.
The Duke of Sussex won the esteemed award on Wednesday after a lot of criticism.
His wife Meghan Markle also showed up to support him at the star-studded event.
King Charles's youngest son began his emotional monologue acknowledging the "Tillman family, especially Mary Tillman, Pat’s mother - her advocacy for Pat’s legacy is deeply personal and one that I respect."
He admitted, “I must confess I feel a little undeserving of this recognition. Past recipients of the Jimmy V Perseverance Award have faced incredible challenges and proven themselves as true warriors. I have merely been a spectator to such immense courage and resilience.”
Harry has served in the British Army for 10 years.
He won the Pat Tillman award for his Invictus Games initiative.
Harry exclaimed that he was not accepting the award as a Royal Family member but rather as a voice on behalf of the Invictus Game Foundation.