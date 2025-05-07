Prince Harry's sparks confusion among royal fans with his new move

Prince Harry's recent appearance has sparked confusion among viewers, with many commenting on his noticeable "American accent."
Soon after, the Duke of Sussex gave a bombshell interview that suggested he adopted to life in the US.
Royal fans have picked up on Harry’s accent becoming more Americanized as it marked a noticeable change from his British origins.
The father-of-two sat for a shocking interview with the BBC after he suffered a legal defeat over security arrangements in the UK.
In his interview from May 3, the Duke of Sussex brought up his desire to reestablish contact with the Royal Family amid the family tension.
"I would love reconciliation with my family there's no point in continuing to fight anymore, as I said life is precious," Prince Harry said.
During a conversation, Harry mentioned he did not "know how much longer my father has left" - in reference to the King’s ongoing cancer treatment.
Prince Harry Americanized tone:
Prince Harry was noted for dropping several of his ‘Ts’ in words like “security,” “citizen,” “putting,” and “repeat,” highlighting the increasingly Americanized tone of his speech.
The manner, whereby ‘T’s are pronounced as ‘Ds,’ is considered as a Quick T and is common in most North American accents.
In a now-edited BBC clip, Harry referred to “my status” in a distinctly British way when asked about it.
In addition to his accent change he also used US terminology during the conversation.