King Charles breaks cover after Prince Harry’s delightful move

King Charles has made first public appearance after his estranged son Prince Harry made a delightful move.
On Wednesday, May 7, the British monarch stepped out to celebrate the completion of London's Thames Tideway Tunnel, which took almost 10 years of construction.
As per GB News, His Majesty used a hybrid Thames Clippers vessel, the Mars Clipper, as a means of transport to support people sustainable river transport initiatives.
Charles learned about the benefits of hybrid vessel on environment during his 10-minute journey.
While marking the completion of the decade long project, he received a briefing from Secretary of State for Environment Steve Reed about the new system.
King Charles also had a chat with the Chief Executive and Project Manager of the Blackfriars site. Later on, the monarch was introduced to a team of construction workers who contributed in the project.
It is pertinent to note that around 25,000 people have been involved in the construction.
His Majesty’s royal engagement comes after Harry attended ServiceNow's Knowledge 2025 conference to support Diana Award on May 6.
Prince Harry’s support for Diana Award:
During the latest panel discussion in Las Vegas, the Duke of Sussex shared, “Through The Diana Award, I've had the privilege of meeting young people who have turned adversity into action.“
To note, Diana Award is the only charitable causes that is still publicly supported by Charles’ both sons; Prince William and Prince Harry.