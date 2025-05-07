Prince William, Kate fear for Charlotte's royal future after Harry's fallout   

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton seemingly expressed concerns for their only daughter, Princess Charlotte’s royal future, after Prince Harry's fallout.
A royal author, Robert Hardman, detailed the fears of the future King and Queen, the next heir to the British throne, in an interview with People.
The Making of a King author said that in the future, Charlotte is going to be the spare for William and Kate's eldest son, Prince George, which ultimately brings challenges and a vulnerable position for her, similar to Prince Harry, who also grew up as the spare to his elder brother.
He stated, "The late Queen [Elizabeth] was always very conscious of that extraordinary and challenging role of the No. 2, that’s why she had a particular soft spot for [her sister] Margaret, for [her son] Andrew and Harry."
"She understood that being second place in a strictly hierarchical family and institution has its challenges; everyone is conscious of that," Robert stated.
He additionally noted that after witnessing Harry's estrangement towards the Royal Family, William and Kate began fearing for their other kids, especially for Charlotte, who has a potential like her great-aunt, Princess Anne.
Robert added that the Prince of Wales is "preparing to be King himself but to make the whole royal existence approachable and not scary for all his children."
Prince Harry published Spare in January 2023:
Prince Harry also reflected on his pain of being a spare in the royal family in his book, Spare, which he published on January 10, 2023.
He emotionally said in his publication, "I was the shadow, the support, the Plan B. I was brought into the world in case something happened to Willy."
The royal title for Charlotte has yet to be chosen by the monarchy.
For those unaware, the couple, who tied the knot in 2011, shares three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.
As of now, Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton have not responded to these speculations.