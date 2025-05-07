Royal

Prince William, Kate fear for Charlotte's royal future after Harry's fallout

The Prince and Princess of Wales feared for their second child Princess Charlotte's royal future

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 07, 2025
Prince William, Kate fear for Charlottes royal future after Harrys fallout
Prince William, Kate fear for Charlotte's royal future after Harry's fallout   

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton seemingly expressed concerns for their only daughter, Princess Charlotte’s royal future, after Prince Harry's fallout.

A royal author, Robert Hardman, detailed the fears of the future King and Queen, the next heir to the British throne, in an interview with People.

The Making of a King author said that in the future, Charlotte is going to be the spare for William and Kate's eldest son, Prince George, which ultimately brings challenges and a vulnerable position for her, similar to Prince Harry, who also grew up as the spare to his elder brother.

He stated, "The late Queen [Elizabeth] was always very conscious of that extraordinary and challenging role of the No. 2, that’s why she had a particular soft spot for [her sister] Margaret, for [her son] Andrew and Harry."

"She understood that being second place in a strictly hierarchical family and institution has its challenges; everyone is conscious of that," Robert stated.

He additionally noted that after witnessing Harry's estrangement towards the Royal Family, William and Kate began fearing for their other kids, especially for Charlotte, who has a potential like her great-aunt, Princess Anne.

Robert added that the Prince of Wales is "preparing to be King himself but to make the whole royal existence approachable and not scary for all his children."

Prince Harry published Spare in January 2023: 

Prince Harry also reflected on his pain of being a spare in the royal family in his book, Spare, which he published on January 10, 2023.

He emotionally said in his publication, "I was the shadow, the support, the Plan B. I was brought into the world in case something happened to Willy."

The royal title for Charlotte has yet to be chosen by the monarchy.

For those unaware, the couple, who tied the knot in 2011, shares three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. 

As of now, Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton have not responded to these speculations. 

When is the full moon? May's Flower Moon to illuminate skies soon in Kentucky

When is the full moon? May's Flower Moon to illuminate skies soon in Kentucky
Rihanna shares exciting update about new album after revealing 3rd pregnancy

Rihanna shares exciting update about new album after revealing 3rd pregnancy

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Declan Rice names his GOAT

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Declan Rice names his GOAT
Google updates Gemini 2.5 Pro with enhanced coding capabilities

Google updates Gemini 2.5 Pro with enhanced coding capabilities
King Charles breaks cover after Prince Harry’s delightful move
King Charles breaks cover after Prince Harry’s delightful move
Royal Family shares big update amid Prince Harry's Las Vegas appearance
Royal Family shares big update amid Prince Harry's Las Vegas appearance
Prince Harry sparks confusion among royal fans with his new move
Prince Harry sparks confusion among royal fans with his new move
King Charles, Princess Diana’s sister share moment at big royal event
King Charles, Princess Diana’s sister share moment at big royal event
King Charles sends rarely seen royals to Denmark for sombre event
King Charles sends rarely seen royals to Denmark for sombre event
Prince Harry makes heartfelt plea in first appearance since BBC interview
Prince Harry makes heartfelt plea in first appearance since BBC interview
Prince Harry makes high-profile appearance in Las Vegas to support Diana Awards
Prince Harry makes high-profile appearance in Las Vegas to support Diana Awards
Prince Harry's 'deeply unpleasant' remarks about King's health lands him in trouble
Prince Harry's 'deeply unpleasant' remarks about King's health lands him in trouble
Princess Anne to lead milestone celebrations in Liverpool
Princess Anne to lead milestone celebrations in Liverpool
Queen Camilla reunited with ex-husband before VE Day celebrations
Queen Camilla reunited with ex-husband before VE Day celebrations
Prince Harry receives warning from Judge amid major legal battle
Prince Harry receives warning from Judge amid major legal battle
Princess Charlotte channels Princess Anne with spirited new trait
Princess Charlotte channels Princess Anne with spirited new trait