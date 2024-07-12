Sports

Patrick Mahomes takes home best male athlete award at 2024 ESPYS

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback won Best Male Athlete at the 2024 ESPYS

  • by Web Desk
  • July 12, 2024
Patrick Mahomes has added another feather to his crown as he won Best Male Athlete at the 2024 ESPYS.

On July 11, Mahomes, 28 garnered the significant award of the 2024 ESPYs for the second time in his career after voted for the Best Athlete in Men's Sports.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback was not there at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, to take the honour, but Andy Reid, the coach of the Kansas City Chiefs, spoke eloquently on his behalf.

The 66-year-old coach said, “Listen, I am honored to be here, to pick up this award for Patrick.”

He added, “I’ve been around this kid for two years now, and to watch him grow as a football player, as a teammate, as a leader has been phenomenal.”

Reid also said that he had the chance to witness Mahomes, who is married to Brittany Mahomes and has a 3-year-old daughter named Sterling Sky and a 19-month-old boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III, "grow as a father and as a husband."

He claimed that's been the "best part" of getting to know the NFL quarterback .

In closing his award speech, he stated that Kansas City is the one who values "all that he does" the most, even if the National Football League is "very lucky" to have Patrick.

To note, Patrick Mahomes won the MVP award for the Super Bowl two years in a row, and this honour followed just months after his triumph.

