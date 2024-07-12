Entertainment

Taylor Swift, beau Travis Kelce opt out of 2024 ESPY Awards

  • by Web Desk
  • July 12, 2024
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce didn’t mark their attendance at the ESPY Awards Gala!

Hosted by the iconic tennis player Serena Williams, the Espy Awards marked a grand sports night at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday, July 11.

However, the celebrity power couple was nowhere to be seen at the event where Kelce’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs, was nominated for the Best Team Award.

Williams added a humorous quip as she made the celebrity duo the topic of her monologue.

“Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs. This year, Patrick Mahomes and Taylor Swift’s boyfriend won a Super Bowl,” joked the tennis player, referring to Travis Kelce, who earned the nickname after his romance with Swift went public last year.

The award was received by the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

She further teased, “Travis and Taylor reportedly spent $100,000 a day on their romance. That’s a lot of money. That’s what I’ve been told [Boston Celtics shooting guard] Jaylen Brown spends on his beard. It’s very shiny. I like it though.”

Meanwhile Swift, who is swamped in the European leg of her super-hit Eras Tour, will be gracing the Milan stage on Saturday, July 13, and Sunday, July 14.

Akshay Kumar tests positive on Ambani's big day

Miley Cyrus to rock 2025 Super Bowl halftime stage?

Virat Kohli wins over Shahid Afridi’s heart: ‘My favourite player’

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: John Cena and others touch down in India

Entertainment News

Perrie Edwards breaks silence on ‘heartbreaking’ split with Jesy Nelson
Katy Perry under fire for collaborating with Dr. Luke despite Kesha allegations
Jenna Bush Hager kicks off acting career with Hallmark's football flick
Katy Perry reveals ‘symbolic meaning’ behind upcoming album ‘143’ title
Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman’s prediction for Euros Cup finale laid bare
Plane flies with cryptic message for Prince Harry over Dolby Theatre
Hugh Jackman's intense workout routine leaves ‘Deadpool’ costar Rob Delaney in awe
Taylor Swift wraps first-ever Eras Tour show in Switzerland
Nicolas Cage’s ex-Christina Fulton breaks silence on ‘brutal assault’ from son
‘The Shining’ star Shelley Duvall dead at 75: Cause of death revealed