Sports

Ben Stokes achieves 'historic milestone' in Test cricket against West Indies

Ben Stokes joins the elite ranks of cricket legends Garry Sobers and Jacques Kallis

  • by Web Desk
  • July 12, 2024
Ben Stokes achieves historic milestone in Test cricket against West Indies
Ben Stokes achieves 'historic milestone' in Test cricket against West Indies

England all-rounder Ben Stokes made history on Thursday by becoming the first England player and only the third player overall to surpass 6,000 runs and take over 200 wickets in Test cricket.

With this remarkable achievement, Stokes joins the elite ranks of cricket legends Garry Sobers and Jacques Kallis, solidifying his status as one of the game's great all-rounders.

Stokes reached this milestone during the first Test against West Indies at Lord's by dismissing batter Kirk McKenzie in his first over, marking his 200th Test wicket.

In 103 Tests, Stokes has taken 200 wickets and scored 6,320 runs at an average of 35.30, with 13 centuries and 31 fifties.

His highest score is 258, Garry Sobers recorded 8,032 runs and 235 wickets in 93 Tests, while Jacques Kallis accumulated 13,289 runs and 292 wickets in 166 Tests.

Additionally, Stokes is the sixth overall and the first England player to achieve a double of 10,000 runs and 300 wickets in international cricket.

In 260 international matches, he has scored 10,368 runs at an average of 35.75, with 18 centuries and 56 fifties.

Moreover, he has also completed 300 wickets in international cricket.

Other players who have achieved this feat include Carl Hooper, Sanath Jayasuriya, Shahid Afridi, and Shakib Al Hasan.

Travis Kelce dedicates Karaoke triumph to girlfriend Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce dedicates Karaoke triumph to girlfriend Taylor Swift
Aiman Khan enjoys rainy day at a beach

Aiman Khan enjoys rainy day at a beach

Ben Stokes achieves 'historic milestone' in Test cricket against West Indies

Ben Stokes achieves 'historic milestone' in Test cricket against West Indies
James Anderson tears up as he concludes career after England's win

James Anderson tears up as he concludes career after England's win

Sports News

James Anderson tears up as he concludes career after England's win
Gautam Gambhir shares ‘selection strategy’ after head coach appointment
James Anderson tears up as he concludes career after England's win
James Anderson tears up as he concludes career after England's win
James Anderson tears up as he concludes career after England's win
Virat Kohli wins over Shahid Afridi’s heart: ‘My favourite player’
James Anderson tears up as he concludes career after England's win
Patrick Mahomes takes home best male athlete award at 2024 ESPYS
James Anderson tears up as he concludes career after England's win
Jasmine Paolini qualifies for second consecutive Grand Slam
James Anderson tears up as he concludes career after England's win
Shaheen Afridi, wife Ansha set to welcome first child
James Anderson tears up as he concludes career after England's win
Kyle Walker’s tribute to wife Annie Kilner and children makes crowd go ‘awww’
James Anderson tears up as he concludes career after England's win
PCB revamps selection committee after T20 World Cup exit
James Anderson tears up as he concludes career after England's win
Gregg Berhalter ousted as US soccer coach after Copa America flop
James Anderson tears up as he concludes career after England's win
Colombia beats Uruguay, advances to Copa America final vs. Messi’s Argentina
James Anderson tears up as he concludes career after England's win
King Charles asks for ‘less drama’ after England secures Euro Cup final place
James Anderson tears up as he concludes career after England's win
England reach Euro 2024 finals after beating the Netherlands 2-1