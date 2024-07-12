Ben Stokes achieves 'historic milestone' in Test cricket against West Indies

England all-rounder Ben Stokes made history on Thursday by becoming the first England player and only the third player overall to surpass 6,000 runs and take over 200 wickets in Test cricket.
With this remarkable achievement, Stokes joins the elite ranks of cricket legends Garry Sobers and Jacques Kallis, solidifying his status as one of the game's great all-rounders.
Stokes reached this milestone during the first Test against West Indies at Lord's by dismissing batter Kirk McKenzie in his first over, marking his 200th Test wicket.
In 103 Tests, Stokes has taken 200 wickets and scored 6,320 runs at an average of 35.30, with 13 centuries and 31 fifties.
His highest score is 258, Garry Sobers recorded 8,032 runs and 235 wickets in 93 Tests, while Jacques Kallis accumulated 13,289 runs and 292 wickets in 166 Tests.
Additionally, Stokes is the sixth overall and the first England player to achieve a double of 10,000 runs and 300 wickets in international cricket.
In 260 international matches, he has scored 10,368 runs at an average of 35.75, with 18 centuries and 56 fifties.
Moreover, he has also completed 300 wickets in international cricket.
Other players who have achieved this feat include Carl Hooper, Sanath Jayasuriya, Shahid Afridi, and Shakib Al Hasan.