Princess Kate prepares to issue crucial health statement ahead of Wimbledon

Princess Kate is expected to provide a significant health update today amid the speculation of her highly-anticipated appearance at Wimbledon.
The Princess of Wales's appearance amid her cancer treatment at a tennis tournament this year has stirred different speculations.
Officials from Kensington Palace and Wimbledon may confirm today if Kate will give the victors their trophies, according to GB News.
Before this, former royal butler Paul Burrell shared that Prince William "will decide whether she's fit enough" to attend Wimbledon, and added that the Prince of Wales "knows the world will want to see her.”
Burell continued, "William controls this household and William will decide whether she’s well enough to do this because he’s the one that protects the family - fiercely."
Earlier, a source also shared with The Daily Beast that Princess Kate would "dearly love" to attend Wimbledon at the weekend and present the trophies to the winners.
To note the Princess of Wales was diagnosed with cancer in March and has since been receiving preventive chemotherapy.
Kate Middleton made her first appearance at the Trooping the Colour event.