Amber Heard’s investigator explains why he started favoring Johnny Depp

  • by Web Desk
  • July 13, 2024
Amber Heard’s former private investigator, Paul Barresi, is “haunted” by her 2022 court testimony, which accused Johnny Depp of sexually assaulting her with a whiskey bottle.

In fact, the detective found it so unbelievable that he switched parties in the Sweeney Todd actor’s favour.

Even the jury wasn’t convinced in the beginning, thus giving a verdict in his support, then eventually changing its initial ruling to make Amber Heard win the case.

But even today, Paul Barresi finds it hard to make sense of this accusation.

Speaking of her facial expression during that testimony, he said, “The thing is, I’d seen that expression before, on my mother’s face, when my father attacked her.”

The inspector began miming voices of his dad lashing out at his mother, who was terribly terrified.

“My father had been drinking. She had poured his alcohol down the sink. I was frozen. The expression on my mother’s face will never leave me — and I saw it on Amber Heard’s face that day,” he went on.

Paul Barresi added, “No one believed her. And she is an actor. I’ve wondered if she witnessed something else — nothing to do with Johnny Depp — that she could call on. Still, it troubles me.”

Despite drawing parallels with a real-life story of his own, he doesn’t have confidence in what Amber Heard had to say that day, and so sided with her opponent instead.

According to Daily Mail, everyone is entitled to their own opinion.

Hollywood News

‘Captain America: Brave New World’ trailer receive massive backlash
Eminem reveals best way to listen to new album 'Death of Slim Shady'
Dua Lipa makes major announcement about Radical Optimism tour
Blake Lively accidently reveals she was Ryan Reynolds' ‘inspo' in ‘Deadpool 3’
Winona Ryder from ‘Stranger Things’ makes relationship confessions
Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian roll in India for Anant Ambani’s wedding
Adele asks Euro crowd to ‘shut up’ as tension rises for Harry Kane
Kim Kardashian finally puts her ‘wild children on leash’
Damson Idris shares excitement about 'F1' movie with Brad Pitt & real drivers
Kevin Costner’s ‘Horizon 2’ release date gets delayed
‘Inside Out 2’ outshines ‘Incredibles 2’ by achieving THIS record
‘The Simpsons’ major prediction about THIS band comes true after 30 years