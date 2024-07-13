Amber Heard’s investigator explains why he started favoring Johnny Depp

Amber Heard’s former private investigator, Paul Barresi, is “haunted” by her 2022 court testimony, which accused Johnny Depp of sexually assaulting her with a whiskey bottle.
In fact, the detective found it so unbelievable that he switched parties in the Sweeney Todd actor’s favour.
Even the jury wasn’t convinced in the beginning, thus giving a verdict in his support, then eventually changing its initial ruling to make Amber Heard win the case.
But even today, Paul Barresi finds it hard to make sense of this accusation.
Speaking of her facial expression during that testimony, he said, “The thing is, I’d seen that expression before, on my mother’s face, when my father attacked her.”
The inspector began miming voices of his dad lashing out at his mother, who was terribly terrified.
“My father had been drinking. She had poured his alcohol down the sink. I was frozen. The expression on my mother’s face will never leave me — and I saw it on Amber Heard’s face that day,” he went on.
Paul Barresi added, “No one believed her. And she is an actor. I’ve wondered if she witnessed something else — nothing to do with Johnny Depp — that she could call on. Still, it troubles me.”
Despite drawing parallels with a real-life story of his own, he doesn’t have confidence in what Amber Heard had to say that day, and so sided with her opponent instead.
