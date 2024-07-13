Meghan Markle’s Wimbledon visit hinted after Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton will be officially present at the Wimbledon Men Single’s finale on Sunday, and now it has emerged that Meghan Markle might make an appearance as well.
Earlier today, on July 13, Kensington Palace confirmed that the Princess of Wales shall be handing out trophies to the winners tomorrow.
Although there’s no formal verification of Meghan Markle checking into the tennis tournament, royal experts suggest that she might be coming for “common love reunion.”
According to Mirror, the Duchess of Sussex couldn’t hit it off with Kate Middleton by becoming good pals, but both of them equally enjoyed watching Wimbledon clashes.
Six years back, these two ladies attended the championship event together, putting on a friendly display for the world as they were seen laughing and joking around in the stands.
Body language expert Judi James said, “What we saw from their body language was a display of politeness that didn’t suggest anything intimate.”
Despite a few crude fights with Kate Middleton in the past, it’s said that Meghan Markle might be ready to put all of those hard feelings aside for reconnecting with her at Wimbledon.
It was previously revealed by insiders that the Princess of Wales has agreed to help Prince Harry reconcile with King Charles once she returns to public duties, and this may be the first step.