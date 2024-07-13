Hollywood

Harrison Butker hits back hard at Serena William’s ESPY diss

Harrison Butker called Serena Williams ‘disinviting’

  • by Web Desk
  • July 13, 2024
Harrison Butker called Serena Williams ‘disinviting’
Harrison Butker called Serena Williams ‘disinviting’

Harrison Butker has shot a fireball back at Serena Williams for criticizing him onstage at this week’s ESPY Awards.

While the NFL player was seated in the audience section, she taunted him about his remarks on “reducing women to homemakers” from a speech delivered at Benedictine College back in May.

Now getting back, he told NBC News, “I thought Mrs. Williams was a great host and applaud her for using her platform to express her beliefs on a variety of topics.”

“At an event dedicated to a diverse group of men and women, she used it as an opportunity to disinvite those with whom she disagrees with from supporting fellow athletes,” Harrison Butker added.

During ESPY, Serena Williams, her sister Venus Williams, and actress Quinta Brunson climbed the stage to recognize achievements by females in sports.

And, together, they threw some big, bold words at Harrison Butker.

But the fun part in this was that the moment seemed quite impromptu to some, whereas others say that the trio had joined heads to take the footballer down, making it extra spicy.

Speaking into the mic, Venus Williams told the crowd passionately, “So, go ahead and enjoy women’s sports like you would any other sports, because they are sports.”

"Except you, Harrison Butker. We don’t need you,” Serena Williams threw in with a daredevil attitude.

“At all. Like ever,” Quinta Brunson dusted off.

Now, once again, the ball is in her court.

Jana Kramer walks down the aisle with Allan Russel in Scotland

Jana Kramer walks down the aisle with Allan Russel in Scotland

Prince William supported by Peter Philips’ girlfriend dressing up for him

Prince William supported by Peter Philips’ girlfriend dressing up for him
Top 6 looks from women of Ambani clan: Here's how mane became the main highlight

Top 6 looks from women of Ambani clan: Here's how mane became the main highlight

David Beckham installing beehives around home to keep people away

David Beckham installing beehives around home to keep people away

Hollywood News

David Beckham installing beehives around home to keep people away
Eminem’s tear-jerking ‘Temporary’ features daughter Hailie’s childhood audio
David Beckham installing beehives around home to keep people away
Harry Styles’ new mullet look doesn’t make the cut for fans
David Beckham installing beehives around home to keep people away
Amber Heard’s investigator explains why he started favoring Johnny Depp
David Beckham installing beehives around home to keep people away
‘Captain America: Brave New World’ trailer receive massive backlash
David Beckham installing beehives around home to keep people away
Eminem reveals best way to listen to new album 'Death of Slim Shady'
David Beckham installing beehives around home to keep people away
Dua Lipa makes major announcement about Radical Optimism tour
David Beckham installing beehives around home to keep people away
Blake Lively accidently reveals she was Ryan Reynolds' ‘inspo' in ‘Deadpool 3’
David Beckham installing beehives around home to keep people away
Winona Ryder from ‘Stranger Things’ makes relationship confessions
David Beckham installing beehives around home to keep people away
Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian roll in India for Anant Ambani’s wedding
David Beckham installing beehives around home to keep people away
Adele asks Euro crowd to ‘shut up’ as tension rises for Harry Kane
David Beckham installing beehives around home to keep people away
Kim Kardashian finally puts her ‘wild children on leash’
David Beckham installing beehives around home to keep people away
Damson Idris shares excitement about 'F1' movie with Brad Pitt & real drivers