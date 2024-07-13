Harrison Butker hits back hard at Serena William’s ESPY diss

Harrison Butker has shot a fireball back at Serena Williams for criticizing him onstage at this week’s ESPY Awards.
While the NFL player was seated in the audience section, she taunted him about his remarks on “reducing women to homemakers” from a speech delivered at Benedictine College back in May.
Now getting back, he told NBC News, “I thought Mrs. Williams was a great host and applaud her for using her platform to express her beliefs on a variety of topics.”
“At an event dedicated to a diverse group of men and women, she used it as an opportunity to disinvite those with whom she disagrees with from supporting fellow athletes,” Harrison Butker added.
During ESPY, Serena Williams, her sister Venus Williams, and actress Quinta Brunson climbed the stage to recognize achievements by females in sports.
And, together, they threw some big, bold words at Harrison Butker.
But the fun part in this was that the moment seemed quite impromptu to some, whereas others say that the trio had joined heads to take the footballer down, making it extra spicy.
Speaking into the mic, Venus Williams told the crowd passionately, “So, go ahead and enjoy women’s sports like you would any other sports, because they are sports.”
"Except you, Harrison Butker. We don’t need you,” Serena Williams threw in with a daredevil attitude.
“At all. Like ever,” Quinta Brunson dusted off.
Now, once again, the ball is in her court.