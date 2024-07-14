Paul Mescal can ‘use’ Gracie Abrams to climb ladder of fame

Paul Mescal’s entourage has claimed of becoming the next Hollywood power couple alongside Gracie Abrams if their romance goes well, but she has to watch her steps.
In a Daily Mail exclusive, his team reported that the actor has given a lot of blood and sweat to transform into his character Lucius for the upcoming 2024 movie, Gladiators II.
They asserted that this will be the film that changes his career, propelling him into another dimension of fame.
And in the midst of that, Paul Mescal’s romantic link with his new alleged girlfriend shall make them the dynamic duo of Big Apple.
Gracie Abrams, who was recently invited to pull on the opening act for one of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concerts, has found herself on a path of gleaming fame within a few years.
She dined in with the Aftersun lead at a packed restaurant named Brat in London last month.
Her fame can surely be advantageous to him, but so can her father J. J. Abrams, who famously directed films in the Star Wars, Mission: Impossible, and Star Trek franchises.
Building on a keen relationship with him can open many doors of opportunities for Paul Mescal, especially if his work proves worthy in Gladiator II.
But as per the media portal, he is known as a heartbreaker in Hollywood, so Gracie Abrams may as well be cautious.