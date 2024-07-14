Hollywood

Paul Mescal can ‘use’ Gracie Abrams to climb ladder of fame

Paul Mescal, Gracie Abrams to become latest ‘power couple’

  • by Web Desk
  • July 14, 2024
Paul Mescal, Gracie Abrams to become latest ‘power couple’
Paul Mescal, Gracie Abrams to become latest ‘power couple’

Paul Mescal’s entourage has claimed of becoming the next Hollywood power couple alongside Gracie Abrams if their romance goes well, but she has to watch her steps.

In a Daily Mail exclusive, his team reported that the actor has given a lot of blood and sweat to transform into his character Lucius for the upcoming 2024 movie, Gladiators II.

They asserted that this will be the film that changes his career, propelling him into another dimension of fame.

And in the midst of that, Paul Mescal’s romantic link with his new alleged girlfriend shall make them the dynamic duo of Big Apple.

Gracie Abrams, who was recently invited to pull on the opening act for one of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concerts, has found herself on a path of gleaming fame within a few years.

She dined in with the Aftersun lead at a packed restaurant named Brat in London last month.

Her fame can surely be advantageous to him, but so can her father J. J. Abrams, who famously directed films in the Star Wars, Mission: Impossible, and Star Trek franchises.

Building on a keen relationship with him can open many doors of opportunities for Paul Mescal, especially if his work proves worthy in Gladiator II.

But as per the media portal, he is known as a heartbreaker in Hollywood, so Gracie Abrams may as well be cautious.

Richard Simmons found dead at 76

Richard Simmons found dead at 76
Anant-Radhika wedding: Best looks from Ambani women

Anant-Radhika wedding: Best looks from Ambani women
Prince William falls for ‘Uncensored Big Willy’ trap at RAF Valley

Prince William falls for ‘Uncensored Big Willy’ trap at RAF Valley
Paul Mescal can ‘use’ Gracie Abrams to climb ladder of fame

Paul Mescal can ‘use’ Gracie Abrams to climb ladder of fame

Hollywood News

Paul Mescal can ‘use’ Gracie Abrams to climb ladder of fame
Harrison Butker hits back hard at Serena William’s ESPY diss
Paul Mescal can ‘use’ Gracie Abrams to climb ladder of fame
Eminem’s tear-jerking ‘Temporary’ features daughter Hailie’s childhood audio
Paul Mescal can ‘use’ Gracie Abrams to climb ladder of fame
Harry Styles’ new mullet look doesn’t make the cut for fans
Paul Mescal can ‘use’ Gracie Abrams to climb ladder of fame
Amber Heard’s investigator explains why he started favoring Johnny Depp
Paul Mescal can ‘use’ Gracie Abrams to climb ladder of fame
‘Captain America: Brave New World’ trailer receive massive backlash
Paul Mescal can ‘use’ Gracie Abrams to climb ladder of fame
Eminem reveals best way to listen to new album 'Death of Slim Shady'
Paul Mescal can ‘use’ Gracie Abrams to climb ladder of fame
Dua Lipa makes major announcement about Radical Optimism tour
Paul Mescal can ‘use’ Gracie Abrams to climb ladder of fame
Blake Lively accidently reveals she was Ryan Reynolds' ‘inspo' in ‘Deadpool 3’
Paul Mescal can ‘use’ Gracie Abrams to climb ladder of fame
Winona Ryder from ‘Stranger Things’ makes relationship confessions
Paul Mescal can ‘use’ Gracie Abrams to climb ladder of fame
Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian roll in India for Anant Ambani’s wedding
Paul Mescal can ‘use’ Gracie Abrams to climb ladder of fame
Adele asks Euro crowd to ‘shut up’ as tension rises for Harry Kane
Paul Mescal can ‘use’ Gracie Abrams to climb ladder of fame
Kim Kardashian finally puts her ‘wild children on leash’