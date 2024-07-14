Entertainment

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan proves she is a mother first at Anant-Radhika's 'Ashirwad' night

  • by Web Desk
  • July 14, 2024
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya turned heads yet again at the joyous Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Ashirwad ceremony held on Saturday. 

It is not unusual for the Bollywood diva to walk in the venue with Aaradhya and one particular gesture of motherly concern was captured on camera that left fans in awe. 

Dripping royalty, the mother-daughter duo were a treat for sore eyes in a viral video. 


While the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star managed to carry her sleek bun with elegance, the 13-year-old could not keep up with her hair flying all over her face. 

Aishwarya, who noticed her daughter's struggle, changed her side from right to left to stop the wind hitting her hair and face. 

The photographers asked Aishwarya  to return to her place for a better pose but her instant concern for her daughter proved she keeps motherhood a priority over anything. 

Aishwarya Rai was snapped with her husband Abhishek Bachchan inside the venue on Ambani's D-Day. 

Aaradhya Bachchan's parents tied the knot in 2007 and since then have been living happily ever after. 

