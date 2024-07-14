Hollywood

Graziano Di Prima used to ‘kick, hit’ Zara McDermott during ‘Strictly’

  • July 14, 2024
Graziano Di Prima, who was a former contestant on Strictly Come Dancing, had reportedly “kicked and hit” co-partner Zara McDermott during their 2023 training sessions.

Yesterday, on July 13, he confirmed leaving the BBC competition after various accusations involving “physical incidents” regarding him came out recently.

These harassing episodes occurred behind the scenes, and are now being looked into under an internal inquiry called by Strictly Come Dancing’s team, as per Daily Mail.

First, Giovanni Pernice from the show was called “nasty” by his on-screen partner, Amanda Abbington, who quit the competition because of his alleged sleazy conduct.

This prompted the series to hold an investigation on Giovanni Pernice, but he has rejected these blames while claiming of not being “abusive or threatening” toward his female counterpart.

Seeing the dance competition examine the matter, Graziano Di Prima’s behavior was outed by Zara McDermott.

He has however sought to clear his name with an Instagram apology, writing, “I deeply regret the actions that led to my departure from Strictly.”

“My intense passion and determination to win might have affected my training regime. Respecting the BBC HR process, I understand it’s best for the show that I step away,” the contestant added.

