Wimbledon winner Carlos Alcaraz takes home huge prize money: Find out

The 21-year-old Carlos Alcaraz successfully defended his Wimbledon title, beating Novak Djokovic in the finals.
According to Sportico, the Spaniard got a 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (4) victory over Djokovic for the second consecutive Wimbledon championship.
The French Open winner received his golden trophy from the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton. It is his fourth Grand Slam title.
Alcaraz earned $3.5 million as prize money, after which his total career prize money reached $35.1 million. Meanwhile, Djokovic made $2.2 million, extending his lead on the all-time list to $184.7 million, $50 million ahead of tennis legend Roger Federer.
Alcaraz, after winning Wimbledon’s gold trophy, expressed, “For me, this is the most beautiful tournament, the most beautiful court, and obviously the most beautiful trophy... At the end of my career, I want to sit at the same table as the big guys. That’s my main goal. That’s my dream right now.”
Moreover, 37-year-old Djokovic said about Alcaraz, “He just was better than me in every aspect of the game. movement, in the way he was just striking the ball beautifully and serving great. Everything.”