Sports

Wimbledon winner Carlos Alcaraz takes home huge prize money: Find out

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic to defend his Wimbledon title

  • by Web Desk
  • July 15, 2024


The 21-year-old Carlos Alcaraz successfully defended his Wimbledon title, beating Novak Djokovic in the finals.

According to Sportico, the Spaniard got a 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (4) victory over Djokovic for the second consecutive Wimbledon championship.

The French Open winner received his golden trophy from the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton. It is his fourth Grand Slam title.

Alcaraz earned $3.5 million as prize money, after which his total career prize money reached $35.1 million. Meanwhile, Djokovic made $2.2 million, extending his lead on the all-time list to $184.7 million, $50 million ahead of tennis legend Roger Federer.

Alcaraz, after winning Wimbledon’s gold trophy, expressed, “For me, this is the most beautiful tournament, the most beautiful court, and obviously the most beautiful trophy... At the end of my career, I want to sit at the same table as the big guys. That’s my main goal. That’s my dream right now.”

Moreover, 37-year-old Djokovic said about Alcaraz, “He just was better than me in every aspect of the game. movement, in the way he was just striking the ball beautifully and serving great. Everything.”

‘Charmed’ star Rose McGowan lead tribute after Shannen Doherty's death

‘Charmed’ star Rose McGowan lead tribute after Shannen Doherty's death
James B. Sikking, ‘Hill Street Blues’ star passes away at 90

James B. Sikking, ‘Hill Street Blues’ star passes away at 90
Argentina defeats Colombia to claim 16th Copa America title

Argentina defeats Colombia to claim 16th Copa America title

Shannen Doherty's ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ co-stars share touching farewells

Shannen Doherty's ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ co-stars share touching farewells

Sports News

Shannen Doherty's ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ co-stars share touching farewells
Lautaro Martínez hugs injured Lionel Messi after winning goal
Shannen Doherty's ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ co-stars share touching farewells
Argentina defeats Colombia to claim 16th Copa America title
Shannen Doherty's ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ co-stars share touching farewells
Patrick Mahomes makes pizza with pregnant wife Brittany Mahomes
Shannen Doherty's ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ co-stars share touching farewells
Carlos Alcaraz defeats Novak Djokovic to retain Wimbledon title
Shannen Doherty's ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ co-stars share touching farewells
PCB staunchly committed to hosting Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan
Shannen Doherty's ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ co-stars share touching farewells
Euro 2024 final showdown: Spain vs. England, time, venue, and stats
Shannen Doherty's ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ co-stars share touching farewells
Lionel Messi shares a heartfelt post ahead of Copa America finals
Shannen Doherty's ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ co-stars share touching farewells
PCB denies Naseem Shah NOC for The Hundred 2024
Shannen Doherty's ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ co-stars share touching farewells
Rohit Sharma stuns fans with 'stylish' look at Wimbledon
Shannen Doherty's ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ co-stars share touching farewells
Sachin Tendulkar pays heartfelt tribute to James Anderson on his retirement
Shannen Doherty's ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ co-stars share touching farewells
Gautam Gambhir shares ‘selection strategy’ after head coach appointment
Shannen Doherty's ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ co-stars share touching farewells
Ben Stokes achieves 'historic milestone' in Test cricket against West Indies