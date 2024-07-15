James B. Sikking, ‘Hill Street Blues’ star passes away at 90

James B. Sikking passed away at the age of 90 on Saturday.
He died due to complications from dementia, according to his publicist Cynthia Synder.
The Hill Street Blues star died "peacefully at his Los Angeles home surrounded by family."
In an exclusive statement shared with Variety, Cynthia noted, “In a remarkable career, Sikking’s wonderfully exciting face gave us drama, comedy, tragedy and hilarious farse. His career spanned over six decades in television, film and on stage.”
The late actor was known for Lt. Howard Hunter in Hill Street Blues from 1981 to 1987.
James was born in Los Angeles in 1934. He went to El Segundo High School and got a Bachelor's degree in Theatre Arts from UCLA.
He also played a character called Dr. David Howser, the father to boy genius Doogie (played by Neil Patrick Harris) in Doogie Howser, M.D.
James' hit films include The New Centurions (1972), The Magnificent Seven Ride! (1972), Scorpio (1973), Capricorn One (1977), The Electric Horseman (1979), The Competition (1980), Ordinary People (1980), Outland (1981), The Star Chamber (1983), Narrow Margin (1990), Final Approach (1991), Fever Pitch (2005) and Made of Honor (2008).