King Charles urges Three Lions to 'continue to roar' after Euro 2024 defeat

  by Web Desk
  July 15, 2024
 King Charles has offered words of encouragement to the England squad following their defeat at the Euros 2024 final, urging them to "hold their heads high.”

In a statement published on the Royal Family's official X account, the King congratulated Spain on their victory and offered words of encouragement to the England team, acknowledging their hard-fought battle against Spain in Berlin yesterday evening.

The statement, which was addressed to England manager Gareth Southgate, reads, “Although victory may have eluded you this evening, nevertheless my wife and I join all my family in urging you and your support team to hold your heads high.”

“All those who have participated in sporting activities at any level will know how utterly despairing such a result can feel when the prize was so near- and will join me in sending heartfelt sympathy, even as we congratulate Spain,” His Majesty added.

The statement further said, “But please know that your success in reaching the European Championship final is a really great achievement in itself, and one that brings with it the pride of a nation which will continue to roar for the Three Lions today - and in the many triumphs which I have no doubt lie ahead.”

King Charles' message was signed "Charles R.”

Prince William, who was in attendance at the match in Berlin with his son Prince George, also posted on X, noting, "This time it just wasn’t meant to be. We’re all still so proud of you. Onwards @England. W."

Prince William arrives at Euro finale with Prince George
Kate Middleton hands Wimbledon trophy to Carlos Alcaraz
Princess Charlotte gets rare tennis racket from Barbora Krejčiková
Princess Kate turns heads at Wimbledon finals with Charlotte amid recovery
Kate Middleton applauded with standing ovation at Wimbledon
Kate Middleton reveals Prince George’s beloved ‘royal’ band
Zara Tindall plans for public duties revealed after Princess Anne's injury
Prince William falls for ‘Uncensored Big Willy’ trap at RAF Valley
Prince William supported by Peter Philips’ girlfriend dressing up for him
Prince William begs England for ‘one last push’ ahead of Euro finale
Prince William, Kate Middleton welcome Princess Anne back to royal duties
Meghan Markle’s Wimbledon visit hinted after Kate Middleton