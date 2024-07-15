Entertainment

Taylor Swift hit by piano mishap amid Eras Tour’s Milan show

Taylor Swift rocked the Eras Tour’s Milan stage on July 13 and 14

  • by Web Desk
  • July 15, 2024


Taylor Swift’s flower-painted piano had a “glitch” during the Eras Tour’s Milan stop!

After delighting fans with a surprise guitar mashup of FearlessMr. Perfectly Fine and Red’s Red during the second Eras Tour show in Milan on July 14, the Grammy winner transitioned to the piano for another treat for fans.

However, soon after the Midnight Rain songstress began blending Reputation’s Getaway Car and Out of the Woods, her piano, beautifully adorned with vibrant floral painting, malfunctioned.

In a concertgoer’s captured video shared on TikTok, Swift quipped, “You know what? We finally broke it. We have finally broken this thing,” to the tech crew as he helped her fix the acoustic instrument.

@shannonkingett Milan Night 2, Surprise Song #2, Getaway Car x Out of the Woods #taylorswift #erastour #swifttok #tstheerastour #milan #getawaycar #outofthewoods #ootw #reputation #1989 ♬ original sound - Shannon Kingett


Taking the matter into her own hands, the songstress peaked under the piano’s lid to assess the issue, and much to her surprise, she managed to resolve it successfully.

"Oh, I did it!" asserted Swift as she closed the lid and then moved forward with the mashup, with the crowd singing along.

Up to the present, there are 17 songs left from Swift’s 11 albums that she has not played and are expected to be witnessed in her upcoming concerts.

The Cruel Summer starlet will be taking over the Gelsenkirchen stage in the coming days.

For those unaware, to celebrate Taylor Swift’s arrival in the city, the mayor of Gelsenkirchen has temporarily sanctioned changing the city’s name to “Swiftkirchen.”

