Kendrick Lamar, SZA to join forces for 2025 Super Bowl Halftime show

Kendrick Lamar is joining forces with a multi-Grammy winning singer for 2025 Super Bowl Halftime performance!
On Thursday, January 23, Apple Music released a trailer that featured Lamar walking on a football field followed by his then Top Dawg Entertainment labelmate SZA, taking the fans’ excitement to a whole next level.
The duo, who has collaborated and produced several hit tracks, are set to team up once again as they gear up to lead the halftime performance from the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on February 9, 2025, Page Six reported.
Previously, SZA also made an appearance on Kendrick Lamar’s recent album GNX.
Lamar and the SOS songstress, who are also scheduled to co-headline The Grand National Tour this year, have also collaborated on multiple songs including All the Stars and Doves in the Wind, which have been nominated for Oscar Awards.
It is worth mentioning that The Grand National Tour is set to begin in Minneapolis on April 19 and will conclude in Washington on June 18.
For those uninformed, SZA, who has been crowned with four Grammys, has bagged two nominations for her song Saturn in the best R&B song and R&B performance categories.
Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar, who has taken 17 Grammys at home, has been nominated for seven awards in the upcoming Grammy Awards 2025.