Entertainment

Kendrick Lamar, SZA to join forces for 2025 Super Bowl Halftime show

The ‘Not Like Us’ singer is set to lead the halftime performance of the Super Bowl 2025 on February 9

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 24, 2025

Kendrick Lamar, SZA to join forces for 2025 Super Bowl Halftime show


Kendrick Lamar is joining forces with a multi-Grammy winning singer for 2025 Super Bowl Halftime performance!

On Thursday, January 23, Apple Music released a trailer that featured Lamar walking on a football field followed by his then Top Dawg Entertainment labelmate SZA, taking the fans’ excitement to a whole next level.

The duo, who has collaborated and produced several hit tracks, are set to team up once again as they gear up to lead the halftime performance from the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on February 9, 2025, Page Six reported.

Previously, SZA also made an appearance on Kendrick Lamar’s recent album GNX.

Lamar and the SOS songstress, who are also scheduled to co-headline The Grand National Tour this year, have also collaborated on multiple songs including All the Stars and Doves in the Wind, which have been nominated for Oscar Awards.

It is worth mentioning that The Grand National Tour is set to begin in Minneapolis on April 19 and will conclude in Washington on June 18.

For those uninformed, SZA, who has been crowned with four Grammys, has bagged two nominations for her song Saturn in the best R&B song and R&B performance categories.

Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar, who has taken 17 Grammys at home, has been nominated for seven awards in the upcoming Grammy Awards 2025.

Princess Anne reveals retirement plans after brutal demand to King Charles

Princess Anne reveals retirement plans after brutal demand to King Charles
Cristiano Ronaldo’s name tributes unexpected icon: Here’s full story

Cristiano Ronaldo’s name tributes unexpected icon: Here’s full story
Grammy Awards 2025: Shakira, Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX to light up stage

Grammy Awards 2025: Shakira, Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX to light up stage
Prince William reveals hilarious prank George, Charlotte, Louis love to play on him

Prince William reveals hilarious prank George, Charlotte, Louis love to play on him
Grammy Awards 2025: Shakira, Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX to light up stage
Grammy Awards 2025: Shakira, Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX to light up stage
Morgan Wallen announces ‘I’m the Problem’ album release date, 2025 tour
Morgan Wallen announces ‘I’m the Problem’ album release date, 2025 tour
Dave Coulier’s wife shares heartbreaking update on actor’s cancer treatment
Dave Coulier’s wife shares heartbreaking update on actor’s cancer treatment
Angelina Jolie's Oscar hopes 'harmed' by Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande
Angelina Jolie's Oscar hopes 'harmed' by Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande
Sean 'Diddy' Combs hit with shocking new claims from journalist
Sean 'Diddy' Combs hit with shocking new claims from journalist
Katy Perry shares unique photo dump ahead of new concert
Katy Perry shares unique photo dump ahead of new concert
Billy Ray Cyrus announces new album produced by son Braison
Billy Ray Cyrus announces new album produced by son Braison
Victoria, David Beckham celebrate Rosemary Ferguson's birthday in London
Victoria, David Beckham celebrate Rosemary Ferguson's birthday in London
Lady Gaga, Rosé make sizzling cameos in Bruno Mars, Sexyy Red's music video
Lady Gaga, Rosé make sizzling cameos in Bruno Mars, Sexyy Red's music video
Andie MacDowell opens up about her ‘miracle’ recovery from painful disease
Andie MacDowell opens up about her ‘miracle’ recovery from painful disease
Billy Ray Cyrus' ex Firerose breaks silence on singer's failed performance
Billy Ray Cyrus' ex Firerose breaks silence on singer's failed performance
Brad Pitt makes first appearance after ex Angelina Jolie major setback
Brad Pitt makes first appearance after ex Angelina Jolie major setback