PCB seeks 'written' proof from BCCI amid Champions Trophy 2025 travel concerns

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to provide written confirmation from the Indian government.
This request is in regard to the Indian team's potential refusal to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025.
The PCB aims to resolve the matter promptly, as the tournament is set for February-March next year.
A PCB source revealed, "If the Indian government declines permission, it must be in writing, and the BCCI must provide that letter to the ICC."
The PCB insists that the BCCI inform the ICC about its travel plans at least 5-6 months before the tournament, in writing.
The ICC's annual conference in Colombo on July 19 does not include discussions on a 'Hybrid Model' where India would play its matches in the UAE.
However, the ICC has earmarked additional funds in case the tournament becomes a two-country event.
Historically, the BCCI has maintained that playing cricket in Pakistan is a government decision.
During the 2023 ODI Asia Cup hosted by the PCB, India played all its games in Sri Lanka under a 'Hybrid Model'.
The PCB has submitted its draft schedule to the ICC, which includes all of India's matches, potentially including the semi-final and final, to be played in Lahore.
The highly anticipated India vs. Pakistan match is set for March 1.
While, the tournament kicks off in Karachi on February 19 and will conclude with the final in Lahore on March 9, with March 10 reserved as a backup date in case of bad weather.
Additionally, some matches will also be held in Rawalpindi.