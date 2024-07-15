Sports

PCB seeks 'written' proof from BCCI amid Champions Trophy 2025 travel concerns

The tournament kicks off in Karachi on February 19 and will conclude with the final in Lahore on March 9

  • by Web Desk
  • July 15, 2024
PCB seeks written proof from BCCI amid Champions Trophy 2025 travel concerns
PCB seeks written proof from BCCI amid Champions Trophy 2025 travel concerns

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to provide written confirmation from the Indian government.

This request is in regard to the Indian team's potential refusal to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025.

The PCB aims to resolve the matter promptly, as the tournament is set for February-March next year.

A PCB source revealed, "If the Indian government declines permission, it must be in writing, and the BCCI must provide that letter to the ICC."

The PCB insists that the BCCI inform the ICC about its travel plans at least 5-6 months before the tournament, in writing.

The ICC's annual conference in Colombo on July 19 does not include discussions on a 'Hybrid Model' where India would play its matches in the UAE.

However, the ICC has earmarked additional funds in case the tournament becomes a two-country event.

Historically, the BCCI has maintained that playing cricket in Pakistan is a government decision.

During the 2023 ODI Asia Cup hosted by the PCB, India played all its games in Sri Lanka under a 'Hybrid Model'.

The PCB has submitted its draft schedule to the ICC, which includes all of India's matches, potentially including the semi-final and final, to be played in Lahore.

The highly anticipated India vs. Pakistan match is set for March 1. 

While, the tournament kicks off in Karachi on February 19 and will conclude with the final in Lahore on March 9, with March 10 reserved as a backup date in case of bad weather.

Additionally, some matches will also be held in Rawalpindi.

Record immigration fuels population surge in England and Wales

Record immigration fuels population surge in England and Wales
Radhika Merchant sheds light on spiritual importance behind wedding date

Radhika Merchant sheds light on spiritual importance behind wedding date

Vicky Kaushal reacts to Katrina Kaif's pregnancy reports: 'no truth to it'

Vicky Kaushal reacts to Katrina Kaif's pregnancy reports: 'no truth to it'

Kourtney Kardashian throws glamorous bash for daughter’s 12th birthday

Kourtney Kardashian throws glamorous bash for daughter’s 12th birthday

Sports News

Kourtney Kardashian throws glamorous bash for daughter’s 12th birthday
Thomas Muller bids farewell to international football after Euro 2024
Kourtney Kardashian throws glamorous bash for daughter’s 12th birthday
Lautaro Martínez hugs injured Lionel Messi after winning goal
Kourtney Kardashian throws glamorous bash for daughter’s 12th birthday
Argentina defeats Colombia to claim 16th Copa America title
Kourtney Kardashian throws glamorous bash for daughter’s 12th birthday
Wimbledon winner Carlos Alcaraz takes home huge prize money: Find out
Kourtney Kardashian throws glamorous bash for daughter’s 12th birthday
Patrick Mahomes makes pizza with pregnant wife Brittany Mahomes
Kourtney Kardashian throws glamorous bash for daughter’s 12th birthday
Carlos Alcaraz defeats Novak Djokovic to retain Wimbledon title
Kourtney Kardashian throws glamorous bash for daughter’s 12th birthday
PCB staunchly committed to hosting Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan
Kourtney Kardashian throws glamorous bash for daughter’s 12th birthday
Euro 2024 final showdown: Spain vs. England, time, venue, and stats
Kourtney Kardashian throws glamorous bash for daughter’s 12th birthday
Lionel Messi shares a heartfelt post ahead of Copa America finals
Kourtney Kardashian throws glamorous bash for daughter’s 12th birthday
PCB denies Naseem Shah NOC for The Hundred 2024
Kourtney Kardashian throws glamorous bash for daughter’s 12th birthday
Rohit Sharma stuns fans with 'stylish' look at Wimbledon
Kourtney Kardashian throws glamorous bash for daughter’s 12th birthday
Sachin Tendulkar pays heartfelt tribute to James Anderson on his retirement