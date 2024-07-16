Sports

Colombian football president Ramón Jesurún arrested after Copa America finals

Ramón Jesurún and son Ramón Jamil Jesurún arrested on batter charges

  • by Web Desk
  • July 16, 2024
The president of Colombia’s football federation, Ramón Jesurún, and his son, Ramón Jamil Jesurún, have been arrested following the brawl at the Copa America finals on Sunday, July 14.

According to The Associated Press, both father and son are facing three felony charges of battery on an official and allegedly fighting with multiple security guards at the stadium.

As per the police report, Ramón and Jamil tried to go onto the field through the tunnel when the guard stopped them, ‘became irate’ and hit and pushed the security officer.

They were taken into custody after the finals at midnight.

Jesurún, 71, has been president of the Colombian soccer federation since 2015 and is a vice president of CONMEBOL, the governing body that organises Copa America.

The organisation said, “In this situation, CONMEBOL was subject to the decisions made by the Hard Rock Stadium authorities, according to the contractual responsibilities established for security operations. In addition to the preparations determined in this contract, CONMEBOL recommended to these authorities the procedures proven in events of this magnitude, which were not taken into account.”

Moreover, Ramón and the family believe that they were trying to go on the field to take part in the award ceremony.

Sports News

Lionel Messi marks historic Copa America win with special message
Jarrod Bowen’s partner Dani Dyer collapses after England’s Euro defeat
PCB seeks 'written' proof from BCCI amid Champions Trophy 2025 travel concerns
Thomas Muller bids farewell to international football after Euro 2024
Lautaro Martínez hugs injured Lionel Messi after winning goal
Argentina defeats Colombia to claim 16th Copa America title
Wimbledon winner Carlos Alcaraz takes home huge prize money: Find out
Patrick Mahomes makes pizza with pregnant wife Brittany Mahomes
Carlos Alcaraz defeats Novak Djokovic to retain Wimbledon title
PCB staunchly committed to hosting Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan
Euro 2024 final showdown: Spain vs. England, time, venue, and stats
Lionel Messi shares a heartfelt post ahead of Copa America finals