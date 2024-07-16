Colombian football president Ramón Jesurún arrested after Copa America finals

The president of Colombia’s football federation, Ramón Jesurún, and his son, Ramón Jamil Jesurún, have been arrested following the brawl at the Copa America finals on Sunday, July 14.
According to The Associated Press, both father and son are facing three felony charges of battery on an official and allegedly fighting with multiple security guards at the stadium.
As per the police report, Ramón and Jamil tried to go onto the field through the tunnel when the guard stopped them, ‘became irate’ and hit and pushed the security officer.
They were taken into custody after the finals at midnight.
Jesurún, 71, has been president of the Colombian soccer federation since 2015 and is a vice president of CONMEBOL, the governing body that organises Copa America.
The organisation said, “In this situation, CONMEBOL was subject to the decisions made by the Hard Rock Stadium authorities, according to the contractual responsibilities established for security operations. In addition to the preparations determined in this contract, CONMEBOL recommended to these authorities the procedures proven in events of this magnitude, which were not taken into account.”
Moreover, Ramón and the family believe that they were trying to go on the field to take part in the award ceremony.