Lionel Messi pays tribute to Angel Di Maria: ‘Fide leaves with another Cup’

The most decorated player in the history of football, Lionel Messi, shared a heartfelt post on social media after winning the Copa America trophy.
The eight-time Ballon d'Or award winner took it to his Instagram to update people about his health and thanked all of his fans for their care.
The 37-year-old wrote, “Copa America is over, and the first thing I want to thank everyone for the messages and greetings. I'm doing well, thank God, and hopefully soon I can be on the court again, enjoying what I love doing most.”
Six-time European Golden Shoe winner also paid tribute to teammate Angel Di Maria, who got retired after the tournament, saying, “I'm happy, a lot, especially because we achieved the goal we had and Fide leaves us but with another Cup.”
“The biggest ones, like him, Ota, or me, we live it with special excitement, with other teammates who already have several tournaments and add their experience as well, and with a litter of young people who give their all in every ball. We are a team and also a family, a spectacular group,” he added.
The dual Golden Ball recipient concludes with an enthusiastic exclamation, “Thanks to everyone who was supporting us, this national team has a lot of present and a lot of future too. Let's go Argentina!”
To note, Argentina won the Copa America title for the second consecutive time on Monday, July 15, after beating Colombia 1-0.