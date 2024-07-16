Sports

Lionel Messi pays tribute to Angel Di Maria: ‘Fide leaves with another Cup’

Lionel Messi shares health update after suffering ankle injury in the Copa America finals

  • by Web Desk
  • July 16, 2024
Lionel Messi pays tribute to teammate Angel Di Maria
Lionel Messi pays tribute to teammate Angel Di Maria

The most decorated player in the history of football, Lionel Messi, shared a heartfelt post on social media after winning the Copa America trophy.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or award winner took it to his Instagram to update people about his health and thanked all of his fans for their care.

The 37-year-old wrote, “Copa America is over, and the first thing I want to thank everyone for the messages and greetings. I'm doing well, thank God, and hopefully soon I can be on the court again, enjoying what I love doing most.”

Six-time European Golden Shoe winner also paid tribute to teammate Angel Di Maria, who got retired after the tournament, saying, “I'm happy, a lot, especially because we achieved the goal we had and Fide leaves us but with another Cup.”

“The biggest ones, like him, Ota, or me, we live it with special excitement, with other teammates who already have several tournaments and add their experience as well, and with a litter of young people who give their all in every ball. We are a team and also a family, a spectacular group,” he added.


The dual Golden Ball recipient concludes with an enthusiastic exclamation, “Thanks to everyone who was supporting us, this national team has a lot of present and a lot of future too. Let's go Argentina!”

To note, Argentina won the Copa America title for the second consecutive time on Monday, July 15, after beating Colombia 1-0.

'Stree 2': Shraddha Kapoor teases horror with new posters ahead of trailer release

'Stree 2': Shraddha Kapoor teases horror with new posters ahead of trailer release

Former All Black Rugby Union player Norm Hewitt dies at 55

Former All Black Rugby Union player Norm Hewitt dies at 55
Timothée Chalamet eyes lead role in Josh Safdie’s upcoming film 'Marty Supreme'

Timothée Chalamet eyes lead role in Josh Safdie’s upcoming film 'Marty Supreme'
King Charles makes shocking change in royal tour due to cancer treatment

King Charles makes shocking change in royal tour due to cancer treatment

Sports News

King Charles makes shocking change in royal tour due to cancer treatment
Former All Black Rugby Union player Norm Hewitt dies at 55
King Charles makes shocking change in royal tour due to cancer treatment
Colombian football president Ramón Jesurún arrested after Copa America finals
King Charles makes shocking change in royal tour due to cancer treatment
Lionel Messi marks historic Copa America win with special message
King Charles makes shocking change in royal tour due to cancer treatment
Jarrod Bowen’s partner Dani Dyer collapses after England’s Euro defeat
King Charles makes shocking change in royal tour due to cancer treatment
PCB seeks 'written' proof from BCCI amid Champions Trophy 2025 travel concerns
King Charles makes shocking change in royal tour due to cancer treatment
Thomas Muller bids farewell to international football after Euro 2024
King Charles makes shocking change in royal tour due to cancer treatment
Lautaro Martínez hugs injured Lionel Messi after winning goal
King Charles makes shocking change in royal tour due to cancer treatment
Argentina defeats Colombia to claim 16th Copa America title
King Charles makes shocking change in royal tour due to cancer treatment
Wimbledon winner Carlos Alcaraz takes home huge prize money: Find out
King Charles makes shocking change in royal tour due to cancer treatment
Patrick Mahomes makes pizza with pregnant wife Brittany Mahomes
King Charles makes shocking change in royal tour due to cancer treatment
Carlos Alcaraz defeats Novak Djokovic to retain Wimbledon title
King Charles makes shocking change in royal tour due to cancer treatment
PCB staunchly committed to hosting Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan