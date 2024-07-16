'Key players' availability in doubt for India's ODI series against Sri Lanka

As India prepares for the ODI series against Sri Lanka in two weeks, uncertainty looms over the availability of senior players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah.
Reports had earlier suggested that these veterans wished to extend their break following India's triumphant T20 World Cup 2024 campaign and had requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for time off.
However, newly appointed head coach Gautam Gambhir is reportedly not in favor of this request, as per NDTV Sports.
According to the Indian Express, all-rounder Hardik Pandya has also requested to be excused from the series, citing personal reasons.
While, Hardik's request might be granted, Gambhir is keen on having Kohli, Rohit, and Bumrah available for the series against Sri Lanka.
Gambhir has reportedly communicated his stance to the players, emphasising the importance of their participation as the players have yet to respond to Gambhir's request.
Meanwhile, Kohli and Rohit have already started their breaks, traveling abroad with their families. Kohli went to London, and Rohit was seen at Wimbledon before heading to the United States.
India's ODI series against Sri Lanka comprises three matches, starting on August 2 and concluding on August 7.
While, the next ODI series against England is set for February next year, followed by the Champions Trophy, which is likely to be held in Pakistan, the UAE, or Sri Lanka.