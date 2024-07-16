Sports

"Key players' availability in doubt for India's ODI series against Sri Lanka

India's ODI series against Sri Lanka comprises three matches, starting on August 2 and concluding on August 7

  • by Web Desk
  • July 16, 2024
Key players availability in doubt for Indias ODI series against Sri Lanka
"Key players' availability in doubt for India's ODI series against Sri Lanka

As India prepares for the ODI series against Sri Lanka in two weeks, uncertainty looms over the availability of senior players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Reports had earlier suggested that these veterans wished to extend their break following India's triumphant T20 World Cup 2024 campaign and had requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for time off.

However, newly appointed head coach Gautam Gambhir is reportedly not in favor of this request, as per NDTV Sports.

According to the Indian Express, all-rounder Hardik Pandya has also requested to be excused from the series, citing personal reasons.

While, Hardik's request might be granted, Gambhir is keen on having Kohli, Rohit, and Bumrah available for the series against Sri Lanka.

Gambhir has reportedly communicated his stance to the players, emphasising the importance of their participation as the players have yet to respond to Gambhir's request.

Meanwhile, Kohli and Rohit have already started their breaks, traveling abroad with their families. Kohli went to London, and Rohit was seen at Wimbledon before heading to the United States.

India's ODI series against Sri Lanka comprises three matches, starting on August 2 and concluding on August 7.

While, the next ODI series against England is set for February next year, followed by the Champions Trophy, which is likely to be held in Pakistan, the UAE, or Sri Lanka.

Zara McDermott reacts to ‘abusive’ dance partner Graziano Di Prima’s sacking

Zara McDermott reacts to ‘abusive’ dance partner Graziano Di Prima’s sacking
Joe Bryant, father of basketball legend Kobe Bryant, passes away at 69

Joe Bryant, father of basketball legend Kobe Bryant, passes away at 69
Meghan Markle’s nickname for Prince Harry mocked by famous friend

Meghan Markle’s nickname for Prince Harry mocked by famous friend
'Key players' availability in doubt for India's ODI series against Sri Lanka

"Key players' availability in doubt for India's ODI series against Sri Lanka

Sports News

'Key players' availability in doubt for India's ODI series against Sri Lanka
Joe Bryant, father of basketball legend Kobe Bryant, passes away at 69
'Key players' availability in doubt for India's ODI series against Sri Lanka
Kyle Walker seen with ex-lover Lauryn Goodman hiding under coat
'Key players' availability in doubt for India's ODI series against Sri Lanka
Gareth Southgate resigns as England manager after Euro 2024 loss
'Key players' availability in doubt for India's ODI series against Sri Lanka
Former All Black Rugby Union player Norm Hewitt dies at 55
'Key players' availability in doubt for India's ODI series against Sri Lanka
Lionel Messi pays tribute to Angel Di Maria: ‘Fide leaves with another Cup’
'Key players' availability in doubt for India's ODI series against Sri Lanka
Colombian football president Ramón Jesurún arrested after Copa America finals
'Key players' availability in doubt for India's ODI series against Sri Lanka
Lionel Messi marks historic Copa America win with special message
'Key players' availability in doubt for India's ODI series against Sri Lanka
Jarrod Bowen’s partner Dani Dyer collapses after England’s Euro defeat
'Key players' availability in doubt for India's ODI series against Sri Lanka
PCB seeks 'written' proof from BCCI amid Champions Trophy 2025 travel concerns
'Key players' availability in doubt for India's ODI series against Sri Lanka
Thomas Muller bids farewell to international football after Euro 2024
'Key players' availability in doubt for India's ODI series against Sri Lanka
Lautaro Martínez hugs injured Lionel Messi after winning goal
'Key players' availability in doubt for India's ODI series against Sri Lanka
Argentina defeats Colombia to claim 16th Copa America title