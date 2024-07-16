Prince Louis fans demand justice for after major royal snub

Prince Louis fans demanded justice for him after he was missed from both the Euro 2024 final and the Wimbledon final.
Kate Middleton surprised fans on Sunday with an unexpected appearance at the Wimbledon men's final, alongside her daughter Princess Charlotte, while Prince William alongside Prince George attended the Spain vs. England Euro Cup finale in Germany.
On social media, fans made lighthearted jokes about Prince Louis's absence from both the events, speculating that he was probably "partying at home".
Furthermore, fans also noticed that Prince Louis also missed Taylor Swift’s Wembley concert that Prince William, and his two older kids attended in June.’
The Daily Record reported the comment that read, "George gets Euros final... Charlotte gets Wimbledon final... George and Charlotte get Taylor Swift concert... justice for Prince Louis!"
Another fan noted, “I feel sorry for Prince Louis. Charlotte's been Wimbledon with her mum, George is at Euros final with his dad, and Louis aka the personality in the family is stuck at home with some random."
To note Prince Louis is the youngest kid of the Prince and Princess of Wales, and he turned heads with his for his energetic antics at a variety of high-profile occasions, including the Trooping of the Colours and the Queen's Jubilee..