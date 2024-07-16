Heavy rainfall causes severe flooding in Henan, China

A small town in Henan, China, experienced nearly a year's worth of rainfall in just one day as extreme storms shifted from the south to the central and northern provinces.
According to Reuters, Dafengying, within the city limits of Nanyang, recorded 606.7mm (24 inches) of rainfall over a 24-hour period by 8 a.m. Tuesday, the highest in China during this time, according to national weather forecasters.
This amount is close to the area’s average annual rainfall of 800mm.
Nanyang, known for its mild weather, saw authorities in Henan province implement severe flood control measures early Tuesday.
This heavy rainfall followed record storms in southern China from April to June, which then moved north, affecting provinces that had been experiencing drought-like conditions.
The region where Henan, Shandong, and Anhui provinces converge is expected to receive particularly heavy rainfall until late Tuesday.
In response, Beijing temporarily closed several suburban train lines due to early warnings of thunderstorms and flash floods.
While, authorities across northern China have been on high alert since late Monday, taking steps to mitigate the impact of heavy rains.
Meanwhile, in the northwestern province of Gansu, Kang county issued a red alert for rain, warning of potential mountain torrents and urban flooding.