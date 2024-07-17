Entertainment

Vicky Kaushal sheds light on dealing negativity, disagreements with wife Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in December, 2021 in a royal ceremony

  • by Web Desk
  • July 17, 2024
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in December, 2021 in a royal ceremony
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in December, 2021 in a royal ceremony 

Vicky Kaushal got extensively candid about his relationship with wife Katrina Kaif during a sit-down chat. 

In an interview with Raj Shamani, the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke star opened up on navigating emotions and conflicts in his marriage. 

He also touched on the difference in their natures with him being the logical one while the Tiger Zinda Hai star is very emotional. 

 “When angry or sad, I need isolation and process these emotions in solitude and rationally think about it. However, when it comes to Katrina, I don’t take the same approach," the actor showered love on his wife's emotional intelligence. 

He further added,  “We both can’t sleep if we have had a fight or argument. She wants to engage. That’s naturally her style, and mine is completely opposite, which is why I feel we beautifully fill each other’s gaps. I am the more of a rational guy and she is the most sensitive person."

"Her emotional intelligence is amazing. Wo bohot khatarnak hai (That’s very dangerous) and I always trust on that aur mera bahot katttar practical, rational dimag hai, (and I have a pure practical and rational mindset),'' the Bad Newz star elaborated. 

In the same conversation, the Sam Bahadur actor recalled his first meeting with the Merry Christmas starlet that turned into a blossoming love story. 

On July 16, Kaushal penned the most heartwarming birthday wish for Katrina Kaif with a mirage of throwback pictures as she turned 41. 

Madonna teases biopic project back on track: Details

Madonna teases biopic project back on track: Details
Patrick Mahomes ‘Done’ with having kids after third baby?

Patrick Mahomes ‘Done’ with having kids after third baby?
Vicky Kaushal sheds light on dealing negativity, disagreements with wife Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal sheds light on dealing negativity, disagreements with wife Katrina Kaif

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant greet Mysore cafe owner, video goes viral

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant greet Mysore cafe owner, video goes viral

Entertainment News

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant greet Mysore cafe owner, video goes viral
Madonna teases biopic project back on track: Details
Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant greet Mysore cafe owner, video goes viral
Patrick Mahomes ‘Done’ with having kids after third baby?
Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant greet Mysore cafe owner, video goes viral
Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant greet Mysore cafe owner, video goes viral
Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant greet Mysore cafe owner, video goes viral
Richard Simmons’ family receives ‘outpouring love’ by fans after his death
Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant greet Mysore cafe owner, video goes viral
Billy Ray Cyrus halts Firerose's use of his credit cards amid divorce
Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant greet Mysore cafe owner, video goes viral
Natalie Portman reveals Rihanna’s surprising role in her divorce recovery
Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant greet Mysore cafe owner, video goes viral
Eminem announces exclusive London pop-up to bid ‘Slim Shady’ farewell
Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant greet Mysore cafe owner, video goes viral
Khloe Kardashian ‘thanks India’ for cultural generosity
Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant greet Mysore cafe owner, video goes viral
Kriti Sanon starrer 'Meena Kumari's' shooting pushed to 2025 for THIS reason
Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant greet Mysore cafe owner, video goes viral
Akshay Kumar, wife Twinkle Khanna arrive together at Anant-Radhika wedding reception
Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant greet Mysore cafe owner, video goes viral
'Stree 2': Shraddha Kapoor teases horror with new posters ahead of trailer release
Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant greet Mysore cafe owner, video goes viral
Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan spills beans about filming 'Goonies'