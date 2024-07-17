Vicky Kaushal sheds light on dealing negativity, disagreements with wife Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal got extensively candid about his relationship with wife Katrina Kaif during a sit-down chat.
In an interview with Raj Shamani, the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke star opened up on navigating emotions and conflicts in his marriage.
He also touched on the difference in their natures with him being the logical one while the Tiger Zinda Hai star is very emotional.
“When angry or sad, I need isolation and process these emotions in solitude and rationally think about it. However, when it comes to Katrina, I don’t take the same approach," the actor showered love on his wife's emotional intelligence.
He further added, “We both can’t sleep if we have had a fight or argument. She wants to engage. That’s naturally her style, and mine is completely opposite, which is why I feel we beautifully fill each other’s gaps. I am the more of a rational guy and she is the most sensitive person."
"Her emotional intelligence is amazing. Wo bohot khatarnak hai (That’s very dangerous) and I always trust on that aur mera bahot katttar practical, rational dimag hai, (and I have a pure practical and rational mindset),'' the Bad Newz star elaborated.
In the same conversation, the Sam Bahadur actor recalled his first meeting with the Merry Christmas starlet that turned into a blossoming love story.
On July 16, Kaushal penned the most heartwarming birthday wish for Katrina Kaif with a mirage of throwback pictures as she turned 41.