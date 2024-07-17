Hollywood

Taylor Swift drops new song from ‘The Tortured Poets Department' album

Taylor Swift released ‘I Can Do It with a Broken Heart’ as her new track

  • by Web Desk
  • July 17, 2024
Taylor Swift drops new song from ‘The Tortured Poets Department album
Taylor Swift drops new song from ‘The Tortured Poets Department' album

Taylor Swift has won the heart of the Swifties with her new single from the hit album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Taylor released I Can Do It with a Broken Heart as her latest track.

The Cruel Summer crooner made the major announcement on her official social media account.

She captioned the post, "We’re so depressed we act like it’s #ICanDoItWithABrokenHeart’s birthday every day! But today is special because Taylor’s declaring it the next single from #TSTTPD!”

Taylor further captioned the post, “Lights, camera, bitch, listen to see the cute new cover on all streaming platforms.”

The latest single was released after Taylor announced her favourite Eras Tour show.

She wrote on her Instagram account, “WOW. MILAN. Those were truly 2 of my favorite crowds ever. The passion and generosity you showed us… it was a dream come true to perform for you. Grazi mille!! We’ll be back!!”

The Grammy winner told the crowd in Milan, "The passion and generosity you showed us… it was a dream come true to perform for you. Grazi mille!! We'll be back!!"

