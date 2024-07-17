 Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spend second wedding anniversary apart amid marital woes

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marked their second wedding anniversary on Tuesday, July 16, but the couple spent the special day apart.
Lopez, was spotted riding her bike in the Hamptons, New York, on Tuesday, while Affleck, was seen walking into his Los Angeles office.
The estranged couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas two years ago, followed by a second ceremony in Georgia in front of their family and friends in August that year.
In the pictures, the Marry Me actress was spotted enjoying some leisure time outdoors, dressed in a casual yet stylish outfit. She wore white overalls, paired with brown sandals, and had her hair styled in a loose bun.
The singer cum actress was also seen riding in a black vehicle, driven by her manager Benny Medina, looking relaxed and at ease.
Meanwhile, Affleck was seen heading to his Los Angeles office, dressed in a black business suit and sporting his wedding ring, as he carried a large duffle bag.
Last year, Lopez shared romantic selfies from their wedding on Instagram to mark their first anniversary.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's decision to spend their second wedding anniversary apart comes days after they publicly listed their Beverly Hills house for sale and amid rumors of marital tension, according to sources.