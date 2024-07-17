Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spend second wedding anniversary apart amid marital woes

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 16

  • by Web Desk
  • July 17, 2024
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marked their second wedding anniversary on Tuesday, July 16, but the couple spent the special day apart.

Lopez, was spotted riding her bike in the Hamptons, New York, on Tuesday, while Affleck, was seen walking into his Los Angeles office.

The estranged couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas two years ago, followed by a second ceremony in Georgia in front of their family and friends in August that year.

In the pictures, the Marry Me actress was spotted enjoying some leisure time outdoors, dressed in a casual yet stylish outfit. She wore white overalls, paired with brown sandals, and had her hair styled in a loose bun.

The singer cum actress was also seen riding in a black vehicle, driven by her manager Benny Medina, looking relaxed and at ease.

Meanwhile, Affleck was seen heading to his Los Angeles office, dressed in a black business suit and sporting his wedding ring, as he carried a large duffle bag.

Last year, Lopez shared romantic selfies from their wedding on Instagram to mark their first anniversary.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's decision to spend their second wedding anniversary apart comes days after they publicly listed their Beverly Hills house for sale and amid rumors of marital tension, according to sources.

Entertainment News

Drake's luxury mansion hit by flood amid severe Toronto downpour
Sofia Vergara's ex-husband Joe Manganiello quashes claims over divorce
Tabu tags 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' co-star Ajay Devgn 'silent bully'
Anant Ambani, wife Radhika Merchant get grand welcome in Jamnagar post-wedding
Glen Powell gushes over his parent’s ‘Twisters’ cameo: 'They nailed it'
Madonna teases biopic project back on track: Details
Patrick Mahomes ‘Done’ with having kids after third baby?
Vicky Kaushal sheds light on dealing negativity, disagreements with wife Katrina Kaif
Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant greet Mysore cafe owner, video goes viral
Richard Simmons’ family receives ‘outpouring love’ by fans after his death
Billy Ray Cyrus halts Firerose's use of his credit cards amid divorce
Natalie Portman reveals Rihanna’s surprising role in her divorce recovery