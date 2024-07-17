Enzo Fernández faces disciplinary action over racist chants

Chelsea has taken disciplinary action against Enzo Fernandez for posting a video on social media that contains discriminatory chants.
According to BBC, the French Football Federation (FFF) filed a complaint with the world governing body Fifa against the video that features some of the Argentinian players singing a song that includes ‘racist and discriminatory’ chants.
The FFF alleged that those chants were against some of the black players on the French team.
The FFF also issued a statement that says, “(President Philippe Diallo) condemns in the strongest terms the unacceptable and discriminatory remarks that were made against the players of the French team.”
It further added, “Faced with the seriousness of these shocking remarks, contrary to the values of sport and human rights, the president of the FFF decided to directly appeal to his Argentine counterpart and Fifa and to file a legal complaint for racially offensive and discriminatory remarks.”
However, the midfielder has apologized for the video that he posted after his team, Argentina, won the Copa America title for the second consecutive time after beating Colombia 1-0.
Fernandez said, “The song includes highly offensive language, and there is absolutely no excuse for these words. I stand against discrimination in all forms and apologise for getting caught up in the euphoria of our Copa America celebrations.”
He clarified, “That video, those moments, those words, do not reflect my beliefs or my character.”
Moreover, Chelsea, in the statement, appreciated their ‘player’s public apology’ and said it has ‘instigated an internal disciplinary procedure.’