Kim Kardashian shares joyful pictures from her trip to India

  • by Web Desk
  • July 17, 2024
Kim Kardashian's trip to India has been pretty eventful and she is very happy there. 

The American socialite joined Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's touched down in Mumbai to grace the wedding celebrations along with her sister Khloe. 

Sharing pictures on Instagram this Tuesday, the reality TV star captioned it as ‘happy place.' 


In the clicks, Kim beamed with delight while twirling in her orange dress. 

Her makeup looked on point with her hair tied in a sleek bun. 

Shortly after the clicks did rounds, several users noted how  she looked happier than ever. 

One user commented, " Kim is in a different zone now! India does that you." 

" India looks so good on you my divaa namaste," the other added. 

The third effused, "You have never looked happier." 

" Love this energy," the fourth expressed. 

Kim Kardashian dressed to impress in an ethnic outfit for the Ambani''s wedding celebrations. 

At the same event, she rubbed shoulders with the likes of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and the bride Radhika Merchant. 

