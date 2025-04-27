Ryan Reynolds celebrates Wrexham’s historic 3rd promotion with moving message

Ryan Reynolds is on cloud nine after Wrexham’s milestone feat!
Taking to his Instagram on Sunday, April 27, the Deadpool & Wolverine star shared a large carousel of photographs from the celebration of his football team, Wrexham’s historic win against Charlton Athletic.
Alongside the images, the 48-year-old Canadian-American actor and film producer penned an emotional note as he reflected on the hat-trick promotion of the team.
“We’ve been with Wrexham for what seems like the blink of an eye, but so much has happened. I remember the first press conference, we were asked what our goals were… and I think Rob jumped in with, ‘The Premiere League’. People laughed. They had every right to. It seemed insane… But we weren’t kidding,” Ryan wrote.
He continued, “I feel at home here. It’s a place that values community, decency and history. From the respect it pays to the Gresford Disaster, to the feeling of hope and miracles created by Mickey Thomas.”
“These are big reasons Wrexham is growing into what it always was. It isn’t just a place with a history of ups and downs, it’s also a FEELING. And a feeling is sometimes as good or better than a memory,” the Green Lantern star added.
Ryan also gave a huge shout-out to Phil Parkinson and Paul Mullin for their role in making Wrexham achieve this major milestone.
What’s next for Wrexham AFC?
In the next season of the English football league system, Wrexham will compete in the Championship, making its dream to step in the Premier League just a step away.