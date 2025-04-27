‘Harry Potter’ star Rupert Grint, Georgia Groome secretly welcome 2nd baby

Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter film series, reportedly welcomed a second baby with girlfriend Georgia Groome.

The couple also share a daughter named Wednesday.

On Sunday, Rupert was spotted with the new addition to the family in Hampstead.

In the viral photos published by The Sun, the couple was spotted cuddling their second baby, who appears to have inherited Rupert’s Weasley-esque red hair.

Georgia, who is famous for her characters in Angus, Thongs, and Perfect Snogging, have been dating Rupert since 2011. However, the lovebirds have largely kept their relationship private.

The Servant alum first joined Instagram in 2020 to announce the birth of his first child. He accumulated a million followers within a week.

At that time, he penned, “Hey Instagram….only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram! Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert.”

Rupert Grint gets candid about daughter Wednesday:

Even though Rupert likes to keep his personal life private, he previously got candid about Wednesday during an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

He told the host, “I mean she’s kind of princess crazy as well but she’s struggling a little bit with kind of adjusting to UK life. She spent most of her time in America so she’s missing some kind of cultural things. She does love Philly. She loves Hoagies. She loves water rides.”

The American star added, “She likes going to different Targets and kind of seeing how the layout is slightly different. And sometimes she doesn’t buy anything, she just wants to kind of browse.”

On the work front, Rupert last starred in 2023's horror film, Knock at the Cabin.

