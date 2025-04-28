Finn Wolfhard shares hilarious fact about working with Willem Dafoe

Finn Wolfhard had a hard time separating Willem Dafoe from his iconic-villainous role from Spider-Man universe.
The Hell of a Summer actor starred alongside Willem in the new film The Legend of Ochi, where he initially had a tough time on the set.
During an interview with People, Finn noted, "For the first few days, it was hard not to see Norman Osborn."
About Willem Dafoe's iconic role in 'Spider-Man'
In the Spider-Man universe, Willem plays Osborne, the founder and CEO of Oscorp Technologies and the father of Harry Osborn, who eventually becomes the Green Goblin in 2002's Spider-Man.
In 2021's he reprised the role in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which saw all three versions of Spider-Man in the same universe.
While recalling his experience of working with the Nosferatu actor, Finn shared that the one thing that stood out most to him was Willem's voice.
"Whenever I would hear his voice, I'd be like, 'Oh my God! He's real.'"
'The Legend of Ochi' plot
Finn and Willem's new film The Legend of Ochi follows a young girl, who goes on an adventure to return a young forest creature to its family.
The Legend of Ochi has been released in the US theatres on Friday, April 25, 2025.