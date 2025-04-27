Blake Lively celebrates ‘unforgettable’ milestone of husband Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively has celebrated husband Ryan Reynolds’ major milestone in new statement.
On Sunday, April 27, the Deadpool & Wolverine star’s co-owned football team Wrexham won against Charlton Athletic.
The It Ends with Us actress posted photos from the game day and wrote a lengthy note on Instagram for her husband Ryan.
Blake penned, “@wrexham_afc thank you to the entire town, everyone who flew in far and wide, and to everyone on the field and off, from groundskeepers to stewards, gift shop to PT, kit managers to self elected chant writers. history was made yesterday not just with you, but because of you.”
She added, “I’ll always appreciate the warmth and embrace that you give me and my loved ones, in a way usually reserved for family. Your passion and the ferocity of your joy is the magic. Thank you for an unforgettable day. And for being a key part of our lives every day.”
The Gossip Girl alum also congratulated the entire team, their families, and Phil Parkinson, saying that they had shown everyone that impossible dreams can indeed come true.
While concluding the touching tribute, Blake noted, “And congratulations to the @wrexhamafcwomen on another incredible season. We’re so proud of you and grateful to all you do to elevate girls dreams. Seeing so many little girls on the pitch last night wearing Wrexham jerseys was one of my highlights.”
Ryan Reynolds’ team Wrexham AFC next match:
Ryan Reynolds’ co-owned football team Wrexham AFC is set to compete in the next season of the English football league system.
Wrexham AFC will compete in the Championship to secure a spot in the Premier League.
Notably, the Premier League 2025-26 season is scheduled to begin in August.