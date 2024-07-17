Sports

Real Madrid revealed Kylian Mbappe's shirt number

Kylian Mbappe is all set to represent Real Madrid officially at the end of July

  • by Web Desk
  • July 17, 2024


Real Madrid has officially announced the shirt number of new star player Kylian Mbappe.

The football club shared a video of the player on social media wearing the number ‘9’ jersey with the caption, “Your new no. 9.”

According to Daily Mail, the Fifa Golden Boot winner previously wore number 7 during his Paris Saint-Germain career, and during Euro 2024, he wore France's number 10 shirt.

However, these two numbers already belong to Vinicius Junior (7) and Luka Modric (10) at the club.

As per the soccer club, “Several Real Madrid players will change their jersey numbers at the start of the 2024–25 season. Camavinga, who until now wore the number 12, will change to 6.”

It further added, “Valverde will change from 15 to 8, and Tchouameni will move from 18 to 14. Arda Güler, who wore the number 24 last season, will wear 15, and Vallejo will wear the number 18.”

For the unversed, Mbappe made his first official appearance in the Real Madrid jersey on Tuesday, July 23, at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium in Spain.

Moreover, the President of Real Madrid, Florentino Perez, welcomed Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid City for the formal signing of a contract with the club for the next five seasons.

