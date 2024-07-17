Entertainment

Paris Hilton gives sneak peek into ‘The Simple Life’ reunion

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie starred in 'The Simple Life' from 2003 to 2007

  • by Web Desk
  • July 17, 2024


Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie have some "iconic and fun" plans for The Simple Life reunion!

Updating her fans and followers on Wednesday, July 17, the This is Paris star dropped a video on her Instagram handle, revealing that she, along with pal Nicole Richie is planning something "iconic and fun" for the series' reunion.

"Hey guys, just got home from shooting with Nicole,” said Hilton as the video played, adding "As some of you may know, we are doing a reunion special to celebrate 20 years of our show, The Simple Life.”


Revealing that she and her pal Nicole have some exciting plans for the iconic series’ reunion, Hilton said, “So basically, Nicole and I are planning something iconic, fun. It’s going to be epic and I want to invite the biggest super fans. So I thought I would come on here and ask you guys to make a video.”

The actress also encouraged her fans to tell which episodes and scenes are their favorite through video submission.

“If you wanna sing ‘Sanasa’ I would love that too,” continued Hilton and urged the fans to use a hashtag “#Sanasa” with their videos so she could easily find and view them.

The Turn You On singer further revealed how she and Nicole love watching the fans’ TikToks when they use different audios from the show and dress up as them on Halloween.

“That show was so special,” expressed Hilton, continuing,” The best memories ever. It’s such a huge part of our life and we love our fans so much so we wanted you guys to be a part of this.”

Earlier in an interview with E! News in June, Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie hinted that the reboot is going to be “iconic.”

Entertainment News

Lisa Kudrow recalls Sandra Bullock calling her Phoebe in real life: ‘I love this’
'Stranger Things' creator set to produce Netflix’s ‘Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen’
Kim Kardashian shares joyful pictures from her trip to India
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spend second wedding anniversary apart amid marital woes
Drake's luxury mansion hit by flood amid severe Toronto downpour
Sofia Vergara's ex-husband Joe Manganiello quashes claims over divorce
Tabu tags 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' co-star Ajay Devgn 'silent bully'
Anant Ambani, wife Radhika Merchant get grand welcome in Jamnagar post-wedding
Glen Powell gushes over his parent’s ‘Twisters’ cameo: 'They nailed it'
Madonna teases biopic project back on track: Details
Patrick Mahomes ‘Done’ with having kids after third baby?
Vicky Kaushal sheds light on dealing negativity, disagreements with wife Katrina Kaif