Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's big decision upsets King Charles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have broken a 64-year-old royal tradition as they have changed the surnames of their children Archie and Lilibet.
According to the Mirror, the pair changed their website, sussex.com, recently, and many people noticed the major change in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's name.
Rather than continuing with the Mountbatten-Windsors surname, Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie’s names were changed to Sussex.
Mountbatten-Windsor was established in 1960 by the Privy Counsel, the late Queen Elizabeth II's official advisor.
The male line descendants of Prince Philip and Elizabeth II have this name in their surname.
As per The Time, a source told The Times shared about Harry and Meghan’s new website that it is "very simple — it's a hub for the work the Sussexes do and it reflects the fact the family have, since the King's coronation, the same surname for the first time."
The source also mentioned this was a "big deal for any family, “ adding, "It represents their unification and it's a proud moment.”
Harry and Meghan also has been accused of bragging about their ties to the British Royal family as it is "surprising" that they have chosen to utilise their children's royal titles.
On opening their website, the Harry’s bio read, "Prince Harry lives in California with his wife Meghan, and their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”