Princess Kate finds solace at Wimbledon amid cancer treatment

Kate Middleton's recent outing to Wimbledon provided her with much-needed sustenance during a challenging time, according to an insider.
As the Princess of Wales made her magnificent appearance at the front-row seat in the Royal Box at Wimbledon on July 14, she was greeted with a standing ovation.
The PEOPLE shared, a palace insider told, "This will have given her sustenance. She has gone through something awful and stressful, and it is crucial to have little wins to look forward to or to give you the courage and energy to go forward," adding, “And this was it."
As the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Princess Kate attended the last day of the Wimbledon championships.
Alongside her sister Pipa Middleton, and daughter Princess Charlotte enjoyed the time, despite being front and center for around two hours and 40 minutes.
To note, the Princess of Wales has been concentrating on her recuperation and finding happiness in her children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, while gradually going back to her behind-the-scenes work since her last high-profile appearance with the royal family on June 15 at Trooping the Colour.