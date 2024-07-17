Hollywood

Adele announces break from music career

Adele has a tank ‘empty’ of music

  • by Web Desk
  • July 17, 2024
Adele has a tank ‘empty’ of music
Adele has a tank ‘empty’ of music

Adele has foretold of putting her music career on a pause after winding up an upcoming concert in Munich.

Speaking to German broadcaster ZDF, she said, “My tank is quite empty from being on stage every weekend in Las Vegas. I don’t have any plans for new music, at all.”

“I want a big break after this and I think I want to do other creative things just for a little while. You know, I don't even sing at home at all. How strange is that?” the singer added.

She went on to point out that her sell-out shows of 4,000 seats at a Caesars Palace have been bloody brilliant, but quite emotionally draining at the same time.

According to Sky News, Adele explained, “Even though it’s a very manageable size of crowd, it’s really been an emotional exchange.”

“I’m sure I'll feel even more like (that) every night after the shows in Munich. But it’s a positive thing. It’s just such an exchange of energy,” she looked to the bright side.

For the past two years, the vocalist has been performing at weekend residencies at Las Vegas’s Caesars Palace.

Before the show is concluded on November 23, she will be touching down in Munich next month.

That will be Adele’s first time playing a crowd in Europe since 2016.

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone send 'blessings' to Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone send 'blessings' to Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant

King Charles ‘not interested’ in damaging Meghan Markle’s brand

King Charles ‘not interested’ in damaging Meghan Markle’s brand
Deepika Padukone sheds light on misconceptions about diet

Deepika Padukone sheds light on misconceptions about diet

Emmy Awards announce 2024 nomination list: ‘The Bear, Abbott Elementary’ and more

Emmy Awards announce 2024 nomination list: ‘The Bear, Abbott Elementary’ and more

Hollywood News

Emmy Awards announce 2024 nomination list: ‘The Bear, Abbott Elementary’ and more
Maya Jama collapses on ‘Love Island’ over break up with Stormzy
Emmy Awards announce 2024 nomination list: ‘The Bear, Abbott Elementary’ and more
Gracie Abrams drops video for 'I love you, I'm Sorry'
Emmy Awards announce 2024 nomination list: ‘The Bear, Abbott Elementary’ and more
Selena Gomez nabs first ever Emmy nomination for acting
Emmy Awards announce 2024 nomination list: ‘The Bear, Abbott Elementary’ and more
Drake’s Toronto house ‘massively’ flooded in severe storm
Emmy Awards announce 2024 nomination list: ‘The Bear, Abbott Elementary’ and more
Clairo announces ‘Charm’ tour’s North America dates
Emmy Awards announce 2024 nomination list: ‘The Bear, Abbott Elementary’ and more
Maya Jama breaks up with boyfriend Stormzy
Emmy Awards announce 2024 nomination list: ‘The Bear, Abbott Elementary’ and more
Taylor Swift drops new song from ‘The Tortured Poets Department' album
Emmy Awards announce 2024 nomination list: ‘The Bear, Abbott Elementary’ and more
Ryan Reynolds spills beans about money struggles for ‘Deadpool’
Emmy Awards announce 2024 nomination list: ‘The Bear, Abbott Elementary’ and more
Ariana Grande, Elizabeth Gillies 'reevaluated' their experience on 'Victorious'
Emmy Awards announce 2024 nomination list: ‘The Bear, Abbott Elementary’ and more
Halle Berry quits Ryan Murphy’s legal drama ‘All’s Fair’
Emmy Awards announce 2024 nomination list: ‘The Bear, Abbott Elementary’ and more
Machine Gun Kelly gets vampire teeth studded with diamonds
Emmy Awards announce 2024 nomination list: ‘The Bear, Abbott Elementary’ and more
Kim Kardashian brings back ‘fashion feud’ with Kourtney Kardashian