Adele announces break from music career

Adele has foretold of putting her music career on a pause after winding up an upcoming concert in Munich.
Speaking to German broadcaster ZDF, she said, “My tank is quite empty from being on stage every weekend in Las Vegas. I don’t have any plans for new music, at all.”
“I want a big break after this and I think I want to do other creative things just for a little while. You know, I don't even sing at home at all. How strange is that?” the singer added.
She went on to point out that her sell-out shows of 4,000 seats at a Caesars Palace have been bloody brilliant, but quite emotionally draining at the same time.
According to Sky News, Adele explained, “Even though it’s a very manageable size of crowd, it’s really been an emotional exchange.”
“I’m sure I'll feel even more like (that) every night after the shows in Munich. But it’s a positive thing. It’s just such an exchange of energy,” she looked to the bright side.
For the past two years, the vocalist has been performing at weekend residencies at Las Vegas’s Caesars Palace.
Before the show is concluded on November 23, she will be touching down in Munich next month.
That will be Adele’s first time playing a crowd in Europe since 2016.